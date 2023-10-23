The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, October 23

Tuesday, October 24

Wednesday, October 25

click to enlarge Stacey Pullen stops at Oasis Wynwood on Thursday, October 26. Photo by Lee Le/ @lvlvisuals

Thursday, October 26

click to enlarge HistoryMiami hosts a tour of Miami City Cemetery on Friday, October 27. HistoryMiami Museum photo

Friday, October 27

click to enlarge Athena Dion hosts Hall-O-Queen at R House on Saturday, October 28. Photo by Athena Dion

Saturday, October 28

click to enlarge Adriatique takes over M2 on Saturday, October 28. Courtesy of the artist

Sunday, October 29

Indie-rock bandtakes the stage at Gramps on Monday in support of its latest album,. The band started as the solo project of Sadie Dupuis in 2011 and quickly turned into a full-fledged band as the act gained the attention of fans and critics alike.was released to acclaim, with Pitchfork's Alfred Soto writing, "The smarts and spritz of Dupuis' writing, and the way her mates fuss up the arrangements, makeone of those albums whose complications provide as much pleasure as hooks-hooks-hooks."On Tuesday,come together at Books & Books to discuss Tawney's heartfelt and appetite-inspiring memoir,. In the book, Tawney shares his coming-of-age memoir as a young man born into an Indian, Puerto Rican, and Italian-American family, his struggles with understanding his identity, and the mouthwatering flavors of the melting pot from his childhood kitchen.FilmGate Miami, a nonprofit that aims to empower and nurture local creators and talent, hosts itsat Silverspot Cinema on Wednesday. In addition to serving a full slate of homegrown horror, it's daring you to come in costume for your chance to win two tickets to its November edition. But whether you come in costume or not, prepare for the bone-chilling scares these short films deliver.Nerdlesque is daring you to get on stage and show off your talent at Bar Nancy on Wednesday. J﻿oin Sin Silva, Sofia Luna, and Alice Dee for, the first variety talent competition at the Little Havana bar. All acts are welcome, so expect to see everything from burlesque to drag, along with a twerk contest hosted by Dee. And because Halloween is close, you're encouraged to come in costume, with the best winning a free drink.Miami-bred hardcore punk bandis back for an epic performance at Bar Nancy. Formed in 2004 by Eric Hernandez and Colin Smith, it's been more than a decade since the experimental acts performed together. The quartet's last release was 2013's, a five-track EP that perfectly showed off the powerful instrumentation that makes acts like Metallica sound like a soft-rock band. Also on the bill is a trifecta of 305-laden hard-rock acts: Bleeth, Devalued, and Holly Hunt.Few DJs are as prolific as Detroit techno producer. Under the tutelage of Derrick May, Pullen first burst onto the scene in 1990, grabbing influence from the Belleville Three yet kept the scene moving forward as part of a new generation of producers out of the Motor City. Basement Music is bringing Pullen to the 305 on Thursday for an early Halloween weekend set at Oasis Wynwood.To all those who dare, beware. The monsters and the creatures of the night are coming out to play at Revolution Live. The Black Market, Equinox Booking, and HardcoreForPunx are returning with another edition ofat the Fort Lauderdale venue. Headlining the two-day event are hardcore band Madball and punk band the Casualties. If you are looking for an experience that will shake you to your core with fright, the festival will also host a haunted house. Plus, there will be vendors where guests can purchase sweet treats and goodies, including merchandise and food. You're also encouraged to dress up to compete for a scary cash prize.On Friday, HistoryMiami allows you to walk among the dead. Led by Ingrid E. Argueta, the museum's coordinator of education programs and community engagement, and resident historian Dr. Paul S. George, thewill take you into the city's oldest cemetery. During the tour, you'll learn about some of the historical figures buried in the historic graveyard, including civil rights leader Rev. Theodore Gibson, "Mother of Miami" Julia Tuttle, and the Ink Spots Quartet's Bernard Mackey.You probably didn't make it to Munich for this year's Oktoberfest celebration. Cheer up! On Friday, OCISLY Ceramics pops up at New Schnitzel House as part of itsseries. During this stop, you'll learn to make a beer stein while enjoying the atmosphere of the outdoor beer garden. These steins will be hand-built (this is not a wheel-throwing class), allowing you to create a personalized mug that you can use to drink your favorite brews. You won't leave with your stein — it needs to be fired first. Your piece will be ready four to six weeks after the event.O, Miami and the Deering Estate are teaming up to mix the spooky season with some spooky stanzas. On Friday,offers a ghost tour of the historic property's Stone House and secret wine cellar. Then, enjoy an ekphrastic poetry workshop led by award-winning poet Caridad Moro-Gronlier, followed by a specially curated wine tasting. Moro-Gronlier will have you look for inspiration through the spirits — both the ghostly and alcoholic kinds. It's also a full-moon night, so you can sit on the front lawn and look at the sky.Round up the kiddos and head to Zoo Miami for its annualevent. This not-so-scary Halloween event invites kids 12 and under to trick-or-treat across the park, meet special characters, and make seasonal crafts. Come dressed in costume because there will be a contest to crown the best ghoul. But it's not just the kids getting treats this weekend. Zoo Miami's animal residents will get special enrichment goodies to celebrate the holiday.On Saturday, IlluminArts presents a night of serenades at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens., a musical concert inspired by the beauty of Vizcaya, is the first program of IlluminArts' tenth-anniversary season. During the evening, baritone Jesse Blumberg will be accompanied by a string quartet as he sings music by composers Samuel Barber and Gerald Finzi. A string sextet will perform a fiery rendition of Tchaikovsky's "Souvenir de Florence." The hour-long performance will take place in the courtyard of Vizcaya's main house as the full moon rises over Biscayne Bay.Make your way toat R House on Saturday for a spectacular Halloween extravaganza featuringsensation Latrice Royale and Miami legend Athena Dion. Other queens set to perform include Morphine Love and Juicy Love, along with beats by DJ Eddy. The night promises an electrifying experience with an array of costumes and captivating performances. Proceeds from the events will benefit SAVE Foundation, whose mission is to promote, protect, and defend equality for South Florida's LGBTQ community.Do you enjoy a Halloween party with a bit of glam? On Saturday, the Eden Roc hosts its. From 9 p.m. to midnight, enjoy the old-school glamour at the historic resort as you are whisked away to the Rat Pack era. If you need a costume idea, think 1950s Hollywood. The night will include music by Les Greene & the Swayzees, along with showgirls, casino games, and a costume contest. There will be cocktails presented by Moët & Chandon.Ultra Music Festival's Resistance offshoot is again popping up at M2, this time with a Halloween lineup that includes. Swiss duo Adriatique is definitely the reason you're going to want to spend your Saturday night in South Beach. Adrian Shala and Adrian Schweizer have been making music together for more than a decade. Their sets, which blend house and techno, are long and meditative, building into a hypnotic groove that will keep you dancing all night.Why play tricks when you can bark and get treats? On Sunday, take your dog on a Halloween-themed date at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden's. Dress your furry pall in their best costumes and take them out for a stroll in the garden. The dog wearing the best costume on Sunday will receive a prize. Plus, there will be treats and drinks both for you and your pup to enjoy.Do you like the idea of joining a book club but are painfully introverted? The Miami chapter of themeets on the last Sunday of every month at Lagniappe. SBC started in San Francisco in 2002 as a way for shy book lovers to come together. Unlike a traditional book club, there's no pressure to finish the book before the meeting. Because there's no assigned reading, you can meet fellow literary nerds and discuss anything you want. If you don't want to join in a discussion — that's a-okay. Feel free to grab a seat and read in peace.