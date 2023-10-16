The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, October 16

"Motherwell, Segal, Stella" is on display at the Margulies Collection at the Warehouse starting on Wednesday, October 18.

Miami City Ballet's "Fall Mix" lands at the Adrienne Arsht Center on Friday, October 20.

Nu Deco Ensemble kicks off its season at the New World Center on Saturday, October 21.

Ed Sheeran performs at Hard Rock Live on Sunday, October 22.

Chant artistbrings his gentle, grounded energy to Inhale Miami on Monday. A practitioner of kirtan and satsang, Bauer will be joined by Stephen Bross on tabla and Ezra Landis on guitar. With his warm, baritone voice, he'll guide you to profound levels of conscious awareness.Pop-rock bandproves its members are "Still... At Their Very Best" when the band stops at the Kaseya Center on Tuesday. The quartet has been taking the world by storm since the release of its 2013 self-titled debut and continues to see mainstream success. The band consists of songwriter and guitarist Matty Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel. The band has received numerous awards and nominations, including two Grammy nominations and four Brit Awards.Miami New Drama launches its season with the world premiere of Moisés Kaufman's play. An adaptation of the novel by Venezuelan author Jonathan Jakubowicz, the play follows Juan Planchard, a young Venezuelan whose fervent belief in President Hugo Chávez's ideology is matched only by his thirst for personal gain. The show is a co-production with New York City's Tectonic Theater Project and will be performed in Spanish with English supertitles to ensure a broader audience can enjoy the work.The Margulies Collection at the Warehouse, the 50,000-square-foot space in Wynwood that houses the private collection of developer and collector Martin Z. Margulies, has several new exhibits opening Wednesday. Of particular interest should beandThe former highlights the work of abstract expressionist painter and one of the youngest members of the New York School, Robert Motherwell; pop-art sculptor George Segal; and painter Frank Stella, who's best known for his geometric patterns. The collection also showcases the work of photographer Helen Levitt, who spent decades documenting the streets of New York City with her camera.Antoine de Saint-Exupéry'scomes to life at Miami's latest immersive experience, the. Take your imagination to new heights and find yourself at the epicenter of a magical universe inspired by the classic novella. You'll be transported to unknown planets and a life-like desert filled with real sand inside a large, state-of-the-art dome. Along the journey, you'll befriend a series of characters who come straight from the story. Whether you're looking for an adventure or a place to let your imagination roam free, the Little Prince World is an experience everyone can enjoy.On Thursday, Nina Johnson debuts its latest exhibition,showcasing five fresh creations by artist and designer Emmett Moore. The show delves into the intersection of human interactions with constructed and natural surroundings, unraveling the intricacies and contradictions inherent in these connections. Well-known for blending design and art, Moore uses architectural and industrial design methods to explore the relationships among architecture, design, and ecology.On Thursday, with the support of the Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers, O Cinema presents a screening of, directed by Scott Barnett. The film examines the role Miami played in the national civil rights movement and the narrative of racial conflict. After the screening, stay in your seat for a post-film discussion with Barnett, executive producer Johanna Vega, and O Cinema's head of programming, Matt Walter.On Friday and Saturday,brings together some of the hottest artists in the music sphere. This year's lineup offers something for everyone, from pop and indie to techno and drum 'n' bass. Friday's bill includes English record producer Fred Again.., world-renowned DJ Skrillex, rising stars Dom Dolla and Mau P, and South African DJ Black Coffee. On Saturday, punk icon Iggy Pop, synth-pop act Grimes, avant-pop chanteuse Caroline Polachek, and deck masters John Summit and Green Velvet hit the stage. Expect an unforgettable weekend filled with diverse music and next-level production.With the 2023-24 season marking the 40th anniversary of George Balanchine's death, Miami City Ballet celebrates the master. It starts with the company'swhich lands at the Adrienne Arsht Center this weekend. Dancers perform Balanchine's iconic, heralded for launching a new direction in classical ballet, veering from storytelling to impassioned, plotless movement. Also part of the program are Twyla Tharp'sand the world premiere of Jamar Roberts'The Biltmore hosts its tenth annualon Friday. With the promise of a "wicked good time," the historic hotel brings an upscale vibe to the spooky season. Admission includes an open bar, buffet dinner, and dancing. A panel of celebrity judges host a costume contest. Categories for the contest include "Best Couple," "Most Creative," and "Best Group." Meanwhile, the buffet includes a salad bar, sushi station, paella station, carving station, and plenty of desserts.Bring your forks and put on your food bibs; it's time to kick off stone-crab season.invites you to savor the sea's bounty from some of Miami's finest restaurants, including Red, the Lobster Shack, and Ella's Oyster Bar. Pair those dishes with drinks served at the open bar. The festival will have three live-music stages, letting you dance off your meal and make way for more.Are you a fan of the Sanderson Sisters? The trio promises a wickedly good time when Miami Improv hostson Saturday. Experience all the nostalgia of the classic Halloween film mixed with a full-blown drag performance. Crystal Ross LePaige hosts the brunch, and you're encouraged to come in your best witchy attire.Run like your life depends on it., where runners must escape a herd of zombies in search of an antidote that will save humanity as we know it, takes over Evelyn Greer Park on Saturday. You'll be challenged to complete a two-mile adventure as you dodge zombies that are out for blood. During the quest, you must find the antidote and return it to the finish line to survive the apocalypse. Once the run is complete and the living are saved, you can enjoy several fun activities, including a 40-foot zombie maze, photo booths, live music, and an escape room.Watch your step! You may stumble upon some spooky creatures during. With Halloween almost here, get into the holiday spirit early with a spine-chilling walk among the monsters hiding in the shadows. Once the hike is finished, you can continue enjoying the fright with a spooktastic extravaganza filled with carnival rides, games, and a pumpkin patch.Eclectic orchestrakicks off its ninth season at the New World Center on Saturday. The program includes a collaborative performance by Grammy-nominated act Tank and the Bangas. The evening also includes a performance of Aaron Parks', a 1944 ballet that was later arranged as an orchestral work, as well as the world premiere of pianist Aaron Parks' "Within, Without." The orchestra delivers a reimagination of Nina Simone's iconic songs.On Sunday, French Morning Media Group and the French American Association of Crafts & Trades bring together Florida's top bakeries to vie for the titles of. Don't miss the chance to sample these delectable items along with cheese, charcuterie, and a complimentary glass of wine or beer. You can vote for the Fan Prize while the judges determine the Grand Prix winner.Singer-songwriterstops at Hard Rock Live on Sunday. The 32-year-old broke into the mainstream in 2011 after the release of his debut album, +. His music is recognized for having folk-like elements with a combination of catchy choruses and heartfelt melodies. Sheeran released his sixth album, -, earlier this year, which peaked at number two on the200 and featured the singles "Boat," "Life Goes On," and "Eyes Closed."