The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, November 20

Tuesday, November 21

click to enlarge La Dame Blanche's Atómica Tour stops at ZeyZey on Wednesday, November 22. Photo by Maxi Guterman

Wednesday, November 22

Thursday, November 23

click to enlarge Marcello Hernandez stops at the Miami Improv on Friday, November 24. Photo by Jenni Pietromonaco/NBC

Friday, November 24

click to enlarge Coral Gables Art Cinema will screen the 4K restoration of American Graffiti on Saturday, November 25. Universal Studios photo

Saturday, November 25

Sunday, November 26

Let go of everyday stressors at Inhale Miami during itslessons every Monday. Led by Sifu Fred Holt, you'll embark on a relaxing journey featuring a modern twist on the ancient practice. Push yourself to partake in the dynamic movements meant to benefit your emotional, physical, and mental health. Whether to shake off the Monday blues or find a new physical challenge, Holt is ready to help you grow.isn't your ordinary open mic. It's more like a club where your quirks get the spotlight in a judgment-free environment. Conjured up by the Miami Poetry Club and Books & Books, it's a celebration of the impact of words in our eccentric community. Whether you're a poetic maestro, a listener, or on the hunt for a fun new pastime, the event, which takes place every third Monday of the month, beckons you to express yourself. Brace yourself for an evening that'll make you laugh and stir your emotions.serves up a blend of pop, R&B, and hip-hop when she takes the stage at the Kaseya Center on Tuesday as part of the Scarlet Tour. After achieving mainstream success with tracks like "Say So" and "Kiss Me More," the 28-year-old recently released her fourth album,. The record is a departure from her more pop-driven sound, featuring a more aggressive, and at times confrontational, approach to her music. Despite the change in direction, Doja Cat continues to find success, with her track "Paint the Town Red" topping theHot 100 in September. Opening for her is rapper Ice Spice, who, this time next year, will probably be embarking on her own arena tour.Cuban-born, Paris-based singertakes the stage at ZeyZey on Wednesday night, which serves as the final date of her Atómica Tour. Her sound mixes hip-hop and dancehall with a dash of female empowerment. Her music beautifully displays her Afro-Cuban heritage, summoning the spirits with her lively sound.Before you settle down and cut the turkey, head to Oasis Wynwood for, a Thanksgiving Eve party filled with dancehall, reggae, soca, and Afrobeats music. The lineup includes Creep Chromatic, DJ Bullet, Silent Addy, Shadow Fyah, LL Cool Blaze, and Disco Neil. You can expect to burn off the calories ahead of Thursday's feast as you dance to heavy beats and Caribbean riddims.You are about to feast on turkey, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie — but before that, how about you make some room with a leisurely run? On Thursday morning, thetakes place at Tropical Park. If you register for the run, you'll receive a finisher medal, a race T-shirt, post-race food and drinks, and access to the holiday-themed festival at the finish line.Streaming may be kind, but vinyl sales continue to grow as music lovers flock to tangible experiences. On Friday, instead of heading to the mall, go local during, which encourages you to shop at your local independent record stores and nab some exclusive releases. Some local participating stores include Sweat Records (5505 NE Second Ave., Miami), Technique Records (880 NE 79th St., Miami), Yesterday and Today Records (9274 SW 40th St., Miami), and Radio-Active Records (5975 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale).Venezuela bandstops at Mana Wynwood on Friday as part of its ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas? World Tour. The band is on the road in support of its fifth album of the same name, which features collaborations with Bebo Dumont, Danny Ocean, Elena Rose, Marc Seguí, and Ben Aler. In 2017, the band was nominated for "Best New Artist" at the Latin Grammy Awards on the strength of its third album,. Opening Friday's show are Puerto Rican duo Buscabulla and singer Bebo Dumont.cast member and Miami nativereturns home for a three-night stint at the Miami Improv. Before, the young comedian served as host and creative director for @OnlyInDade. He joinedduring its 48th season and has quickly become a standout among a very talented cast despite only being a featured player. He's shared the stage with hosts like Ana de Armas, Pedro Pascal, and Bad Bunny. Hernandez is presumably back this week to spend Thanksgiving — or— with his family before jetting back to New York City.Ready to have a ball? On Friday, OBBA (AKA Only Bad Bitches Allowed) hosts aat R House, inviting you to party, dance, and compete for cash prizes. Like any good ball, get ready to hit the catwalk to compete in various categories like lip-synch, realness, sex siren vs. body, face, runway, and, of course, vogue. Naturally, there's a dress code: black extravaganza. Ballroom vet Paris the Commentator serves as emcee, and DJ Aulden Brown provides the fabulous soundtrack.Hopefully, you didn't overindulge during Thanksgiving dinner because you need to be swimsuit-ready for the, three days of parties, dancing, and drinking. Produced by Luis Morea, Billy Kemp, and Hilton Wolman, the festival gives LGBTQ members a space to express their authentic selves. Kicking off the weekend is LaLeche at M2, which brings the hedonistic Barcelona circuit party to Miami Beach. The night will see Orel Sabag, Jerac, and Ivan Gomez behind the decks, accompanied by dancers from Spain and Europe.On Saturday, KAP by Stef hostsin Fort Lauderdale, helping you take care of yourself as the madness of the holidays starts. What is KAP? It stands for kundalini activation process, which involves the direct transfer of kundalini energy to trigger the activation of your innate energy. Stef Ungari, a level 2 facilitator, will lead the session, while Kira Nakhodka will guide a vinyasa flow yoga class.If you haven't heard the bad news, Super Wheels Skating Center may be closing for good. For nearly 40 years, it's welcomed everyone to strap on some skates and take a spin around the rink. Unfortunately, the building was sold for $6 million, and owner Thomas Mitchell has been fighting to remain as a tenant. On Saturday, Super Wheels invites you to skate until the wheels fall off during itsparty featuring DJs Laz, 2ro, and Churro. Mitchell hopes to have more information about the fate of Super Wheels by the time the party comes around, so go and show your support.The Inter-American Choreographic Institute presents the fourth-annual Men Who Dance at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday and Sunday. The show returns with an expanded cast and repertoire of dance companies and invited artists.explores men's role in the evolution of movement, featuring diverse and more personal themes of masculinity.Transport yourself to a time of youthful shenanigans with a screening of the 1979 filmat Coral Gables Art Cinema. In celebration of its 50th anniversary, the arthouse theater is showing a 4K restoration of the film, which includes a brand-new sound mix. Directed by George Lucas (pre-fame), the movie follows a group of friends just a week before they are set to return to school from summer vacation. Ahead of the uncertain future that awaits them, the group decides to go out for a night filled with cruising, having fun, and looking for romance. The film stars Richard Dreyfuss, Harrison Ford, Suzanne Somers, and Ron Howard.On Sunday, Villain Theater hosts the, a variety comedy show with different acts and guests, all played by the same two people. Jackie Gonzalez-Durruthy and Patrick Babbitt will come together to show their comedic chops and range. The real-life couple will deliver a full hour of laughs that you are not going to want to miss.