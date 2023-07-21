The 10 Best Miami Spa Months 2023 Deals

Presented by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, the two-month promotion (July 1- August 31) features discounted treatments starting at $109, including treatments and body, healing, and skincare experiences at the city's most luxurious and exclusive spas.
Whether you need a quick skin refresh, a lavish massage after a hard day at work, or want to pamper your nails and beautify your hair, Miami’s spas have you covered during the summer.
Here are the best Miami Spa Months treatments to pamper yourself or someone you love.
Bamford Wellness Spa at 1 Hotel South Beach2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-604-6792
1hotels.com Disconnect at this high-end heaven inside the 1 Hotel South Beach, where the eco-inspired decor of white natural fibers, stones, and light woods resembles a chic countryside home. Choose from a 50-minute Swedish relaxing message that will also improve circulation ($159) or a deeply hydrating “Organic Classic” facial, which will plump skin with sodium hyaluronate, cacay nut oil, and soy stem cells for a firm and youthful look ($159). Spa Months experiences include complimentary access to full-service beach and valet parking. Upon arrival, the spa serves its guests a shot of detox juice and snacks.
The Biltmore Spa1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables
305-913-3187
biltmorehotel.com Housed on the seventh floor of the historic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, this elegant spa features exotic luxury treatments like the "Gods Skin" facial treatment, which provides an instant boost of luminosity with a powerful combination of vitamin C and an ancestral oil blend, after which you can enjoy a complimentary glass of Prosecco ($159). Drift away with the "Polynesian Secret Oasis Body Ritual," a blend of gentle dry exfoliation, full body massage with an all-natural organic oil rich in omega-6, antioxidants, and vitamins A, B, and C, and rejuvenating hydrogel eye patches ($159). Make time to enjoy the Himalayan salt stone sauna, eucalyptus steam room, and the beautiful views from the relaxation lounge.
K'alma Spa1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-728-6500
kalmaspas.com Situated inside the Victor Hotel, K'alma is showcasing a selection of nine Spa Months treatments this year, all combined with the spa's signature experience healing powers of Peruvian crystals. The difference here is in the details — treatments like the 80-minute "Howlite Hazelnut" with therapist Andrea bring together sound healing, hazelnut chocolate massage oil, and essential oils to evoke a sense of peace and harmony with the divine ($199), while a "Cocoa Crystals" facial comes with a guided meditation that soothes the mind and body ($159). Looking for a luscious way to soothe and pamper your skin? The "Agate Awakening" body treatment incorporates chocolate, while agate and apricot nourish your body ($199). Make the most of your visit by enjoying the relaxation room, the Haman, and the coed sauna
Leaf Spa1395 Brickell Ave., Miami
305-503-6533
stayaka.com The holistic journey at Leaf begins with a crafted herbal tea, followed by a foot cleansing ritual and treatments that draw on nature to stimulate self-exploration and awakening. This spa's distinctive menu includes a mindful "Tarot & Tea "experience with holistic life coach Marcie Jayne, designed to nurture healing, personal growth, and empowerment ($109 to $220), an "Energizing Ginger Glow" body scrub with guided meditation ($109) and an invigorating "Lucid Lavender," a deeply relaxing and rejuvenating massage complemented with transformative sound bowl healing ($199).
MySpa at InterContinental Hotel100 Chopin Plz., Miami
305-372-4444
icmiamihotel.com MySpa provides healing, relaxation, and rejuvenation in the heart of downtown Miami. Spa Months treatment highlights include a 95-minute "Deluxe Manicure & Pedicure," featuring a luxurious scrub, masque, and massage experience ($109), and a 75-minute "Vitamin C Dr. Dennis Gross" facial, which brightens the skin and improves fine lines and wrinkles with the added benefits of a LED mask and red and blue light and includes a gua sha face massage and hand, arm, neck and shoulder massage (75-minute for $199). This urban retreat's peaceful, dimly lit waiting area leads into a SkyLawn, where guests can dip into the outdoor pool before enjoying the relaxation room, dry sauna, and steam.
The Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove Spa3300 SW 27th Ave., Coconut Grove
305-644-4684
ritzcarlton.com Enjoy a luxurious escape at this villa-inspired spa in Coconut Grove, where treatments combine local, indigenous ingredients like natural sea salt, sweet almond oil, eucalyptus, and clove. Purchase the 70-minute "Sunshine Locks and Honey Feet" package and enjoy a professional blow dry using Moroccan oil products, along with a luxurious pedicure with an added honey heel glaze for the feet with warm towels ($109). If you want to restore your skin's radiance, go for the "Very Berry" antioxidant facial, which includes a complimentary lip patch tailored to purify, hydrate, brighten, and smoothen according to individual needs ($109). Another great option is the "Herbal Oasis Pinda," an 80-minute full-body medium-pressure massage with agave nectar oil, ideal for relaxing muscles and easing tension with the aid of Herbal Pindas made out of fruit and herbs with ingredients like basil, lemon balm, and apples ($199). The Spa Months experiences include access to the pool, steam room, and sauna.
Silver Mirror Facial Bar712 SW First Ct., Miami
786-899-0600
silvermirror.com If you've been postponing that much-needed facial, this Brickell spa is a must-try during Spa Months. The team of aestheticians here has devised unique experiences fusing holistic rituals, manual techniques, and high-tech gadgetry, such as a "Signature Facial & Decompression Massage," a nine-step ritual that cleanses and exfoliates with gua sha and anti-inflammatory massage techniques to drain and contour your face ($109). The list of offerings also includes a customized facial & jelly mask ($159) and an 80-minute "Customized Facial & Dermaplanin" anti-aging facial that utilizes a medical-grade blade to gently "shave" the surface of the skin, removing the top layer of dead skin cells and vellus hair ($199).
The Spa at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour
305-993-3300
remede.com For Spa Months, the deluxe resort offers a range of wellness therapies. Improve your skin's texture and appearance with a 50-minute lemongrass and white-tea "Body Polish," followed by a vitamin-rich emulsion ($109) or "Melt Away" your tension with a 50-minute stress relief massage enhanced with volcanic stones ($159). If you're looking to pamper both your face and body, go for the "Luminance Experience, a soothing aromatherapy massage that uses light to moderate pressure, followed by a technologically advanced facial using microdermabrasion crystals and microcurrent to contour and address all the most visible signs of aging ($199). Guests can access the sauna, steam room, whirlpool, and relaxation lounge.
Tierra Santa Healing House3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-655-5570
faena.com Revitalize inside and out of this full-service, 22,000-square-foot sanctuary inside the Faena Hotel, where like the rest of the resort, the decor is colorful and eclectic. It is one of those places that makes you feel instantly cooler the second you walk in. Enjoy a group yoga class at Tierra Santa Studio for $109 this summer, followed by access to the wet spa with a staging area, waterfall, hamam, herbal steam room, sauna, ice parlor, and tepidarium. Trust your precious locks salon to one of the Rossano Ferretti hair stylists with a special mask & blow out and walk out ready for that rendezvous ($159).
Valmont for the Spa at the Setai2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-520-6900
thesetaihotels.com To help you unwind and reset, this spa offers a unique combination of tropical and Asian vibes, surrounded by ocean and pool views combined with treatments like the "Radiance Skin Polish" will a sea salt-based body scrub ($159) and the prenatal massage with foot scrub ($199). The Spa Months highlight is the specialty "Balinese Balancing Massage with Foot Scrub," a 60-minute journey that will leave you with a feeling of well-being, a rested mind, and a relaxed body ($199). The spa is equipped with a lounge and steam room, and from Monday through Thursday, guests can enjoy the Setai beach with a lounge chair and umbrella. Spa Months treatments include beach yoga at 8:30 a.m. from Friday through Sunday. Valet parking is complimentary.
For the complete list of Miami Spa Months deals, visit miamiandbeaches.com.