First Look: MSC Cruises Opens Yacht Club at Hard Rock Stadium for F1

The Miami Grand Prix returns to the Miami International Autodrome (AKA Hard Rock Stadium) this weekend, bringing with it high-octane action and familiar names like Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, and Max Verstappen.

Formula 1 fanatics have a myriad of options to catch the action live, but the Marina Grandstand might be the most popular viewing spot along the track this year. Those who have booked a spot there are in for a real treat, as MSC Cruises will be unveiling its all-new MSC Yacht Club experience, a concept mirroring the “ship-within-a-ship” design for which the cruise company has come to be known.

The autodrome version of the MSC Yacht Club is a multi-deck structure along turns 5 through 9 that will provide fans with views of up to five turns.

The multi-deck structure provides views of up to five turns. MSC Cruises photo

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“Bringing the MSC Yacht Club concept from our ships to the track is an unrivaled opportunity to transform one of our most exclusive and celebrated onboard experiences into a bold, first-of-its-kind destination,” said Suzanne Salas, EVP, marketing, ecommerce, and sales for MSC Cruises USA. “From the striking super yacht design to the elevated hospitality and unmatched views of the action, this experience captures the innovation and premium service that define MSC Cruises and gives Formula 1 fans a taste of our signature mix of European style and American comfort.”

The MSC installation will tower 50 feet over the track, spanning 264 feet in length and 96 feet in width. According to MSC, it aims to mimic the elegance of a super yacht, featuring multiple viewing decks, open-air terraces, lounges, shaded seating areas, and pools.

The MSC installation towers 50 feet over the track. MSC Cruises pho

There are five levels in total to explore:

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The Marina Deck: An exclusive area reserved for cabana guests, with nine private cabanas.

Deck 1: An open-air space with a water feature, comfortable lounge seating for all guests, and views of the action.

Deck 2: Offers reserved covered seating with access to dining throughout race weekend. The dining experience includes all-day hospitality service and a reservation-only Chef’s Table experience by Bagatelle.

Deck 3: Home to the Jack Daniel’s Lounge, with a full-service bar with custom-crafted cocktails for purchase. There’s also reserved covered seating and elevated views of the track.

Captain’s Deck: Offers 360-degree panoramic views across the track and the surrounding campus.

The pop-up yacht club even features the Med by MSC scent found aboard the brand’s ships. MSC Cruises photo

The entire space will also feature signature MSC Yacht Club towels and the Med by MSC scent found aboard the brand’s ships.

While you won’t actually set sail during the race, the Marina has certainly come a long way since its much-ballyhooed debut at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix in 2022. Instead of discarding the widely mocked environment, organizers have doubled down with each passing iteration, making it the racecourse’s defining feature.

Miami Grand Prix 2026. Friday, May 1, through Sunday, May 3, at the Miami International Autodrome, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; formula1.com. Sold out.