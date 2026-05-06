The Best Things to Do With the Family in Miami, May 6 to 15

This list is refreshed on the first and third Wednesdays of the month. Bookmark this page for weekly updates on arts and culture happenings around Miami.

Wednesday, May 6

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West at Soundscape Park

Sitting through a feature-length film without an early exit can feel daunting for parents. That’s why outdoor screenings are the perfect compromise — a low-stress first foray into (hopefully!) a lifelong love of cinema. The SoundScape Cinema Series, running every Wednesday through the end of May, is set to screen the animated cult classic An American Tail: Fievel Goes West. So grab a picnic blanket and settle in; the ambient sounds of Miami Beach ensure that any giggles or incessant snack requests will fade harmlessly into the background. 8 p.m. at SoundScape Park, 400 17th St., Miami Beach; 305-680-5866. Admission is free with registration via miamibeachfl.gov.

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Saturday, May 9

KPop Kraze at Miami Children’s Museum

You would be hard-pressed to find a parent on this planet who hasn’t been swept up in the global phenomenon of K-pop. The Miami Children’s Museum has taken the hint and will be hosting KPop Kraze, an all-day event featuring hands-on activities and live performances. Kids can get styled by Wynwood Hair Co., create custom friendship bracelets, belt out their favorite hits at karaoke, or get festival-ready with glow-in-the-dark face painting. Throughout the afternoon, performers from the Miami Circus Arts Center and the LADD Foundation will also showcase breathtaking circus-style acts. 10 a.m. at Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; 305-373-5437; miamichildrensmuseum.org. Tickets cost $18 to $26.

Sunday, May 10 Fairies at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden For children in the height of their “imaginative play era,” nothing could be quite as magical as Fairchild Botanical Garden’s whimsical adventure, Fairies, and this weekend will be your last chance to catch it. Little explorers are invited to set off on a quest to find miniature wooden fairy homes tucked away near unique plants and flowers throughout the garden. After finding a hidden home, kids can locate the plant’s species name on its plaque and record it on their map to claim a limited-edition Junior Fairy Botanist Badge once the journey is complete. The immersive Fairy Zone features music, bubbles, and interactive moments designed to spark wonder in guests of all ages, though it might be especially dreamy for the 2- to 12-year-old set. 10 a.m. at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Miami; 305-667-1651. Tickets cost $11.95 to $24.95 via fairchildgarden.org. Admission is free for children ages 2 and under.

Friday, May 15

NoMi Night Market at Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami

As summer temperatures creep in, the prospect of wandering through a farmers’ market in the midday sun with kids in tow starts to lose its charm. Luckily, North Miami’s NoMi Night Market offers a cooler option by shifting the festivities to the evening. Families can enjoy a rotating selection of food trucks, local vendors, live music, and a dedicated picnic area for a perfectly low-key night. While the open-air layout and snack options are a hit for toddlers and young children, the live music performances make this an ideal weekend hangout for teens, too. 5 p.m. at the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, 770 NE 125 St., North Miami; 305-895-9801; northmiamifl.gov. Admission is free.