The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week, April 20 to 24

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This list is refreshed every Monday. Bookmark this page for weekly updates on arts and culture happenings around Miami.

Monday, April 20

Palms & Poetry Open Mic at Books & Books

In partnership with the Miami Poetry Club and Books & Books Coral Gables, Palms & Poetry Open Mic invites wordsmiths and novices alike to express themselves in a judgment-free space. Sign up in person for a chance to be one of the 25 poets to read at this edition, or check it out before you bare your soul next time — the crew gathers at the Coral Gables shop every third Monday of each month. 8 p.m Monday, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free via eventbrite.com.

Tuesday, April 21 O, Miami Poetry Festival at The Betsy Hotel Presented in partnership with Cave Canem, a leading poetry organization dedicated to uplifting the work of poets in the African Diaspora, this O, Miami Poetry Festival event celebrates the 11th annual Derricotte/Eady Chapbook Prize with a reading of the winning manuscript, Flight, by Chaun Ballard, selected by poet and judge Giovanni Singleton. Liberty City poet, playwright, and filmmaker Lolita Stewart-White will also join. 6 p.m. at The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 866-792-3879; omiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Wednesday, April 22

John Waters at the Arsht Center

By the time provocateur John Waters premiered PG-rated Hairspray in 1988, he’d spent decades building a midnight-movie canon with Pink Flamingos, Female Trouble, and Polyester — all films that turned bad taste into a coveted aesthetic. Now, at 80 years old (80, where?!), Waters brings that same sensibility to the stage in Going to Extremes, a live show blending stand-up comedy, personal anecdotes, and cultural commentary. 7:30 p.m. at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722. Tickets cost $46 to $76 via arshtcenter.org.

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The Las Olas Wine & Food Festival marks 30 years starting Friday. Las Olas Wine and Food Festival photo

Thursday, April 23

Spring Sound Bath Fest at the Ancient Spanish Monastery

On the serene grounds of the Ancient Spanish Monastery in North Miami Beach, Spring Sound Bath Fest is the first festival of its kind in Miami. Enjoy a full day of immersive acoustics designed to relax and restore, led by South Florida sound healers, including Jennifer Denali, 1111 Gong, Osiris, Frequency House, and others. Though you’re free to flow through different spaces throughout the day, you’ll want to close the event with a collective sound bath featuring all the guest healers. 5 p.m. at the Ancient Spanish Monastery, 16711 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami Beach; 305-945-1461; spanishmonastery.com. Tickets cost $48 to $222 via samadisoul.com.

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Our Voices: Festival of Words at AARLCC As its name suggests, Our Voices: Festival of Words is a celebration of literature and literacy, featuring engaging and accessible events for folks across South Florida. The opening event, Thursday’s Lit Lounge, is hosted by Marnino Toussaint and features six dynamic performers: Inez Barlatier, Bertrand Boyd, Tif Clare, Marlo Vashti, DP Soul, and David H. Hepburn. 7 p.m. at the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-357-6282; ourvoicesfest.com. Tickets cost $40 via eventbrite.com.

Friday, April 24

Las Olas Wine & Food Festival

Thirty years in, the Las Olas Wine & Food Festival is still the best reason to stroll this chic boulevard. Walk along the pedestrian-friendly thoroughfare sampling dishes from more than 40 premier South Florida restaurants, each hosting pop-up stations paired with internationally acclaimed wines and spirits. The all-inclusive ticket covers food, wine, and even craft cocktails, and 100 percent of proceeds benefit the lifesaving mission of the American Lung Association in South Florida. Spring for the Grand Cru VIP ticket for early access, entry to a private wine garden with pours from acclaimed estates, and an anniversary kick-off party on the Riverside Hotel’s New River Patio. 7:30 p.m. on Las Olas Blvd. between SE Sixth and SE 11th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; lasolaswff.com. Tickets cost $185 via eventbrite.com.