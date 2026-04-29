What to Eat and Drink at F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026

View of the grid from Paddock Club during the F1 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 4, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Another year of “Lights out and away we go” in Miami as we shift gears to the 2026 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. The action-packed race weekend takes place May 1 through May 3 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. As the city celebrates the fifth year of Formula 1 at the Miami International Autodrome, hospitality offerings are next-level. In the most wonderful twist this year, the campus is entirely inspired by iconic Miami neighborhoods. “For the fifth year of the race, we’ve reimagined the Miami International Autodrome campus so that every corner reflects the spirit of the neighborhoods that make Miami so special,” explains Katharina Nowak, president of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. “With so many visitors traveling from across the United States and around the world, we are delighted to celebrate our city and infuse its art, food, and style across our campus.” From Little Havana to Coconut Grove, foodies trackside get to experience a taste of Miami without even setting foot in traffic. Below, we’ve rounded up all you need to know about the hottest bites and cocktails around the Miami International Autodrome campus.

Helix viewing areas in Hard Rock Stadium during the F1 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 4, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Lex Merico/F1 Miami GP photo

West Campus – A Taste of Little Havana

Featuring its signature pineapple-shaped stage, authentic Cuban cuisine, live DJs, dancers, and a festive atmosphere, Ball & Chain is the main attraction in the West Campus. To complement the Little Havana experience, the West Campus will also feature a domino park and an F1 World Champion “Walk of Fame” presented by Ticketmaster. Nearby on the promenade, guests can try local favorite Café La Trova, led by chef Michelle Bernstein, who will bring the spirit of Little Havana to race weekend.

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Aerial helicopter views of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix taken on Sunday, May. 5, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Carlos Goldman/F1 Miami GP photo North Campus – A Taste of Brickell With Brickell’s sleek, modern aesthetic, the Start Finish Suites presented by Gainbridge will blend modern design and shiny metallics inspired by Brickell’s cityscape of high-rise buildings. At its main food hall, bites and cocktails include the family-owned Doggi’s Arepa Bar and multiple-time James Beard Award semifinalist chef José Mendín’s Pubbelly Sushi. Plus, Miami’s Caracas Bakery, Novecento, SuViche, and Oakberry Açaí.

The popular $100 Wagyu hot dog topped with a full tin of caviar, crème fraîche, and gold by Chèvre. Screenshot via Instagram/@alec.approved The Fountains and Promenade — A Taste of Coconut Grove The historic waterfront neighborhoods are mirrored at the Fountains and Promenade. Here, expect the ever-popular Miami Slice (opening soon in Coconut Grove) and the viral gourmet sandwich-and-cheese shop Chèvre. For refreshing cocktails, head to the Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whiskey activation hosted with the Aston Martin Formula One Team. Other offerings include Miami’s boozy ice cream, Aubi & Ramsa, and the Barilla Lasagna Bar. Garden Grass Car in the Paddock Club during the F1 Miami Grand Prix on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Spencer Ostrander/F1 Miami GP photo The Beach — A Taste of Miami Beach This area will be a live entertainment zone featuring art deco aesthetics, vintage vehicles, iconic lifeguard towers, and colorful lounge seating. Returning favorites include authentic Cuban cuisine from Havana 1957 and Cafe Americano. For an energy boost, race fans can recharge and watch from the Red Bull Energy Station.

Skinny Louie will be at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix in 2026 Skinny Louie photo East Campus — Inspired by Wynwood The campus will be surrounded by murals as an ode to Wynwood, and a lineup of restaurants straight from the neighborhood, including Salty Donut, award-winning Skinny Louie, Sushi Mas, and Crazy Poke. In collaboration with Art of Hip Hop, race fans can also experience a walk-through museum, DJ sets, and a show car painted live by different artists throughout race weekend. Other foodie favorites include Cowy Burger and Apocalypse BBQ.

Fans in Motorsport Alley presented by Ticketmaster in Sunrise Key during the F1 Miami Grand Prix on Friday, May 2, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Gabe L’Heureux/F1 Miami GP photo

The Marina — A Taste of Key Biscayne

Presented by MSC Cruises, the infamous Marina has its new all-new centerpiece, the MSC Yacht Club. The five-deck structure features a new Miami restaurant, Bagatelle. The Marina will also feature Jack Daniel’s cocktail offerings at Jack’s Garage, live musical performances, a bar, and other engaging activations. In addition to Ketel Vodka, the Ketel One Cocktail Club is serving the “Ketel One Espresso Martini,” the “Miami Citrus Sour,” and the “Strawberry Pit Stop.” Still at the Marina, is the newly launched Off Grid wth exceptional cuisine from Harbour Club’s a’Riva and Nikai and some of the most sought-after spirits in the world from Diageo Rare & Exceptional.