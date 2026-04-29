What to Eat and Drink at F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026

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Another year of “Lights out and away we go” in Miami as we shift gears to the 2026 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.
The action-packed race weekend takes place May 1 through May 3 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. As the city celebrates the fifth year of Formula 1 at the Miami International Autodrome, hospitality offerings are next-level. In the most wonderful twist this year, the campus is entirely inspired by iconic Miami neighborhoods.
“For the fifth year of the race, we’ve reimagined the Miami International Autodrome campus so that every corner reflects the spirit of the neighborhoods that make Miami so special,” explains Katharina Nowak, president of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. “With so many visitors traveling from across the United States and around the world, we are delighted to celebrate our city and infuse its art, food, and style across our campus.”
From Little Havana to Coconut Grove, foodies trackside get to experience a taste of Miami without even setting foot in traffic. Below, we’ve rounded up all you need to know about the hottest bites and cocktails around the Miami International Autodrome campus.
West Campus – A Taste of Little Havana
Featuring its signature pineapple-shaped stage, authentic Cuban cuisine, live DJs, dancers, and a festive atmosphere, Ball & Chain is the main attraction in the West Campus. To complement the Little Havana experience, the West Campus will also feature a domino park and an F1 World Champion “Walk of Fame” presented by Ticketmaster. Nearby on the promenade, guests can try local favorite Café La Trova, led by chef Michelle Bernstein, who will bring the spirit of Little Havana to race weekend.
North Campus – A Taste of Brickell
With Brickell’s sleek, modern aesthetic, the Start Finish Suites presented by Gainbridge will blend modern design and shiny metallics inspired by Brickell’s cityscape of high-rise buildings. At its main food hall, bites and cocktails include the family-owned Doggi’s Arepa Bar and multiple-time James Beard Award semifinalist chef José Mendín’s Pubbelly Sushi. Plus, Miami’s Caracas Bakery, Novecento, SuViche, and Oakberry Açaí.
The Fountains and Promenade — A Taste of Coconut Grove
The historic waterfront neighborhoods are mirrored at the Fountains and Promenade. Here, expect the ever-popular Miami Slice (opening soon in Coconut Grove) and the viral gourmet sandwich-and-cheese shop Chèvre. For refreshing cocktails, head to the Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whiskey activation hosted with the Aston Martin Formula One Team. Other offerings include Miami’s boozy ice cream, Aubi & Ramsa, and the Barilla Lasagna Bar.
The Beach — A Taste of Miami Beach
This area will be a live entertainment zone featuring art deco aesthetics, vintage vehicles, iconic lifeguard towers, and colorful lounge seating. Returning favorites include authentic Cuban cuisine from Havana 1957 and Cafe Americano. For an energy boost, race fans can recharge and watch from the Red Bull Energy Station.
East Campus — Inspired by Wynwood
The campus will be surrounded by murals as an ode to Wynwood, and a lineup of restaurants straight from the neighborhood, including Salty Donut, award-winning Skinny Louie, Sushi Mas, and Crazy Poke. In collaboration with Art of Hip Hop, race fans can also experience a walk-through museum, DJ sets, and a show car painted live by different artists throughout race weekend. Other foodie favorites include Cowy Burger and Apocalypse BBQ.
The Marina — A Taste of Key Biscayne
Presented by MSC Cruises, the infamous Marina has its new all-new centerpiece, the MSC Yacht Club. The five-deck structure features a new Miami restaurant, Bagatelle. The Marina will also feature Jack Daniel’s cocktail offerings at Jack’s Garage, live musical performances, a bar, and other engaging activations. In addition to Ketel Vodka, the Ketel One Cocktail Club is serving the “Ketel One Espresso Martini,” the “Miami Citrus Sour,” and the “Strawberry Pit Stop.” Still at the Marina, is the newly launched Off Grid wth exceptional cuisine from Harbour Club’s a’Riva and Nikai and some of the most sought-after spirits in the world from Diageo Rare & Exceptional.
Hard Rock Stadium — A Taste of Miami Gardens
Lastly, the stadium itself turns into Miami Gardens, with bites from Fuku, the Japanese grill restaurant Benihana, and fresh-rolled ice cream from Bubba Ice. It will also feature a Community Zone connected to local schools’ Steam programs and spotlight work from local artists.
To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Hard Rock Stadium, Bar 87, located in the southeast helix of the stadium, will highlight historic moments hosted at the iconic venue since its establishment in 1987 and commemorate the venue’s impact on the Miami Gardens community.
F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026. 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, at Miami International Autodrome, at Hard Rock Stadium; f1miamigp.com. From Friday, May 1, through Sunday, May 3.