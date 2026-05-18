Features

Who Is the DJ Outside La Granja in Little Havana? We Investigated

We tracked down the story behind the DJ spinning every Saturday from a BMW convertible. Meet HabibiDJex.
By Flor FranceschettiMay 18, 2026
Photo of a DJ in Miami outside La Granja Restaurant inside a convertible BMW.
HabibiDJex performs throughout Miami at venues, private parties, and yacht events in addition to his regular Saturday sets outside La Granja.

Photo by Flor Franceschetti
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A few weeks ago, we launched a new initiative: our Weekly WTF section. We know Miami is full of WTF moments — things that might feel normal to locals but are completely bizarre to newcomers, and things so strange that even natives of the Bermuda Triangle would find strange and unusual.

Here at New Times, we never turn our backs on a good question. We’re committed to answering the queries that catch our eye — and ear — whether it’s juicy chisme or something with a surprisingly simple explanation.

The first WTF submission came from Little Havana, and it sent us to La Granja to get to the bottom of one very Miami mystery. A New Times reader named Tanya asked:

“What is the backstory with the dude who DJs outside of La Granja? He’s at the one in Little Havana on Saturdays in a BMW convertible, going so hard at like 1 p.m. … Downtown maybe makes more sense, but who is the man?”

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Funny enough, people inside our own newsroom had been asking themselves the same thing. We knew we had to investigate.

Stopped at the light on Southwest 17th Avenue, we spotted him immediately: a DJ standing inside a convertible BMW parked on the sidewalk, complete with a full DJ setup. He wore traditional Arab attire — a keffiyeh and thobe — topped with a white Miami Formula 1 shirt. Through the speakers blasted the infectious melodies of Bad Bunny’s 2025 hit “Nuevayol.”

As we pulled into the parking lot, the unmistakable voice of Mr. 305 started weaving through the mix with “Give Me Everything,” featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack, and Nayer, confirming that this was very much a hits-only set.

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Moving to the rhythm, the DJ grabbed the mic as we approached.

“Cualquier excusa es buena para celebrar,” he shouted with a smile. “I’m HabibiDJex.”

Closer to the windshield, we spotted a decal promoting his Instagram handle: @habibidjex. A tiny camel plush rested on the dashboard nearby — a small but effective branding touch.

The music was too loud for much conversation, and besides, HabibiDJex was busy doing sacred work behind the decks. We lingered for a while, dancing awkwardly among customers heading into La Granja beneath signs advertising crispy seafood rice specials, before heading out to continue our reporting.

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After some online digging, we learned that the DJ’s real name, according to his social media accounts, is Marcos and that he is 39 years old. HabibiDJex performs throughout Miami at venues, private parties, and yacht events in addition to his regular Saturday sets outside La Granja.

He also hosts a podcast and a weekday radio show on Sónika 101.1 FM that airs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The show blends Afrobeats, reggaetón, and electronic music with Middle Eastern influences — what he describes as his signature “Con Flow Árabe” style. The program occasionally features artist interviews as well.

Mystery solved.

Now we’re ready for the next Weekly WTF. If you’ve spotted something around Miami that deserves an explanation, send it our way.

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Florencia Franceschetti, professionally known as Flor Frances, is the Music Editor at Miami New Times. An award-winning journalist and radio host with over 15 years of experience, she has contributed to outlets such as Bandcamp Daily, the Miami Herald, and Artburst. She is also the founder and former editor of the local publication Too Much Love. Her work focuses on documenting and amplifying cultural and artistic expressions within the music and art communities.

florencia.franceschetti@miaminewtimes.com

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