Keeping up with the Tartans: We’re following the Scots around Miami

The Tartan Army is trawling the streets of Miami, and you never know who'll get coned next.

The Tartan Army takeover is in full swing in Miami, and although the infamous fans of Scotland’s national football team have already made their mark on the city by parading down Calle Ocho, draining our bars dry, and downing their fair share of Pub Subs, the real party hasn’t even started just yet.

This evening, kilts will descend upon World Cup watch parties all over the city as Scotland takes on Brazil — a match-up seemingly designed to vanquish sobriety in Miami. To keep you up to date with the action, New Times is deploying the kinds of resources we typically save for hurricane coverage. Our staff is following the Scots all over South Florida (you know, for research!), from Little Havana to Downtown Miami to Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

Culture editor Celia Almeida is headed to Calle Ocho, where Scots crowned Little Havana rooster statues with orange traffic cones earlier this week. News editor Natasha Yee will check out the action on Miami Beach, where the Tartan Army marched and barhopped all day Tuesday. Food editor Nicole Lopez-Alvar is checking out the crowds downtown, in and around Bayfront Park’s FIFA Fan Festival, where she’s sure to bump into plenty of Brazil fans, too. Staff writer Alex DeLuca will camp out at Fort Lauderdale’s Field Irish Pub, which calls itself “a little piece of Ireland in South Florida” and is luring the Tartan Army with fish and chips, sausage rolls, and shepherd’s pie.

We’ll be reporting in real time, so keep up with our coverage on this live blog and New Times’ Instagram account. We’ll let you know if Miami runs out of beer.

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The crowd waits to get into FIFA Fan Festival. Nicole Lopez-Alvar

6:20 p.m. There’s a line of about 800 people at FIFA Fan Festival, and they aren’t letting anyone in. The fest is at capacity. —Nicole Lopez-Alvar

6:10 p.m. Bayfront Park is full of tons of Brazilian fans. It’s the first time I’ve seen such a giant collective of yellow and green during this year’s Cup. —Nicole Lopez-Alvar

6:06 p.m. Arrived at the official FIFA Fan Festival at Bayfront Park fashionably late (on Cuban time) with my half-Scottish boyfriend. Our Uber driver drove us from MiMo to Bayfront Park, assuming my boyfriend is part of the Tartan Army, so he blasted the famous Scottish band The Proclaimers the whole way down. Already seeing a sea of kilted men with piercing blue eyes and gorgeous reddish brown locks upon arrival. —Nicole Lopez-Alvar

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5:30 p.m. Spotted Bad Bunny at Dead Flamingo’s watch party. Sort of. —Celia Almeida

Benito made a cameo at Dead Flamingo’s watch party. Celia Almeida

5:15 p.m. A crowd is still building inside Little Havana’s Dead Flamingo Bar, recently named New Times’ Best Bar of 2026. Met a dude sporting a kilt, but he was from New Jersey. He wore a shirt with a massive American eagle face on it to split his loyalties. —Celia Almeida

Social media editor Edysmar Diaz-Cruz contributed to this reporting.