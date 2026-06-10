We got a first look at Miami’s official FIFA Fan Festival. Here’s what you can expect

World Cup season officially kicked off in Miami this morning with a preview of the official FIFA Fan Festival grounds downtown. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava — draped in a pink-and-teal “2026” scarf — and City Mayor Eileen Higgins — wearing a Team USA tee — welcomed international media alongside commissioners and festival organizers in front of a giant replica of the official FIFA soccer ball at Bayfront Park.

New Times was one of the first outlets to get a look at the sprawling site, which is expected to host upwards of 30,000 people each day throughout the tournament with fan activations, live entertainment, and, of course, massive LED screens broadcasting the games from Saturday, June 13, through Sunday, July 5. For those who can’t afford a ticket to Hard Rock Stadium throughout the next few weeks, this free festival is a great alternative.

One of four onsite LED screens that will show matches throughout the World Cup. Photo by Celia Almeida

Gates open about an hour before the first match kickoff and close about 30 minutes after the final match kickoff. While admission is free, food, beverages, and merchandise will be available for purchase. Here’s what you need to know before you go.

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How much does FIFA Fan Festival cost?

Entry and all activations at FIFA Fan Festival are free. Food, beverages, and merchandise will be on sale. The onsite merch shop sells scarves, enamel pins, soccer balls, and clothing. Though prices range, New Times saw sweatshirts selling for $74, caps for $47, and t-shirts for $39.99. Customers save 10% when they pay with a VISA card, as the company is an official sponsor.

The onsite FIFA store sells everything from enamel pins to Pop figures and clothing. Photo by Celia Almeida

Water bottles (Dasani only!) will run you $6, while sodas cost $7. Canned NÜTRL drinks and Stella or Michelob beers will cost you $14, while cocktails cost $17 for a single and $22 for a double. Casamigos Classic Margaritas and Buchanan’s Bucharitas are the exception — these cost $22 for a single and $27 for a double.

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Most of the food is still under wraps, but we got a peek at a menu featuring tacos ranging from $12 to $18.

The view from the Bayfront Park Metromover station. Photo by Celia Almeida

How do you get there?

Organizers stress fans should take public transportation to the festival, as parking will be extremely limited. There is a Metromover station directly in front of Bayfront Park.

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What can fans expect for entertainment?

First, the most important part: If you’re there to watch the matches (and undoubtedly you are), four onsite LED screens will show the games throughout the tournament. The areas in front of the screens are standing-room-only — chairs, blankets, and hammocks are not permitted inside. (A comprehensive list of banned items is available on the FIFA Fan Festival site.)

Dogs can hang out at the onsite Chewy Bark Park. Photo by Celia Almeida

Beyond the screens, more than 700 entertainers are expected to perform across three stages throughout the 23-day festival, including at Bayfront Park’s amphitheater. A robust list of musicians, cultural acts (from mariachis to bagpipers), and participating DJs is available on the festival’s site, but many more are expected to be added as the event progresses.

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Fan activations include a mini pitch to test your skills and a face-painting station to rep your team colors. Even four-legged fans will be entertained: Chewy built a Bark Park festooned with toy soccer balls for the event. The pet retailer is also hosting branded water stations on the grounds. Attendees can purchase a refillable water bottle and stay hydrated using them.

The Promenade features photo ops, statues of official FIFA soccer balls from past years, and access to the FIFA store. Photo by Celia Almeida

What is the best photo-op?

You’ll want to take pics on the Promenade, featuring a turfed soccer field decorated with FIFA logos and lined with statue replicas of official FIFA soccer balls from years past. Then, sneak a selfie in front of the statue of this year’s design with the Bayfront Park Water Fountain and bay behind you.

FIFA Fan Festival. Saturday, June 13, through Sunday, July 5, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; miamifwc26.com. Admission is free.