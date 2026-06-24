Watch a Scottish World Cup fan try his first-ever Pub Sub in Miami

A Scottish man visiting Miami for the World Cup has gone viral after asking what Publix Pub Sub to order, prompting hilarious responses.

If you give a Scotsman a Publix Pub Sub, he’s probably going to want to try another one.

At least, that’s what happened to one member of the “Tartan Army” — the devoted, kilt-wearing fanbase that follows the Scottish national football team — who found his way into a Publix ahead of tonight’s Brazil vs. Scotland World Cup match at Hard Rock Stadium (er, Miami Stadium).

The Tartan Army has descended upon South Florida in full force this week, dancing in kilts, drinking bars dry, and charming locals wherever they go. It was only a matter of time before one of them stumbled upon South Florida’s most sacred institution: the Publix deli counter.

After asking the internet what Pub Sub he should order and receiving more than 1,300 replies, a visiting Scot named Shaun (@shaunvlog) shared a video online of himself trying his first-ever Publix sub.

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