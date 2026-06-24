Will Scotland’s Tartan Army drain Miami bars dry?

Audio By Carbonatix
Miami has survived hurricanes, spring break, Art Basel, Formula 1, and countless weekends when everyone collectively decided to go to Brickell at the exact same time. But can it survive the Tartan Army?
Fans of the Scotland national team have officially descended upon South Florida ahead of Wednesday’s FIFA World Cup match against Brazil at Hard Rock Stadium, bringing with them bagpipes, kilts, endless chants, and what appears to be a superhuman ability to consume beer.
Before arriving in Miami, Scotland supporters reportedly caused beer shortages at several bars in Boston during the World Cup. One pub reportedly sold out entirely. Others scrambled for emergency deliveries as thousands of Scottish fans packed venues throughout the city.
Naturally, Miami saw this and responded, “Hold my mojito.”
Scotland with palm trees
On Monday, an estimated 8,000 Scotland supporters packed Ball & Chain in Little Havana before marching to loanDepot park for a Miami Marlins game. I’ve lived in Miami my entire life, and I can confidently say I’ve never seen anything quite like it.
Bagpipes echoed through Calle Ocho. Kilts filled the streets. Locals stopped to take photos. Visitors stopped to drink cafecito. Nobody seemed entirely sure what was happening, but everyone appeared thrilled to be part of it.
For a few glorious hours, Little Havana became Little Glasgow. Then came the march.
Thousands of Scotland supporters walked from Ball & Chain to loanDepot park, turning a random Monday afternoon into one of the most entertaining spectacles Miami has seen during the World Cup.
The Marlins may have been playing baseball, but the Tartan Army was absolutely the main event.
No Scotland, No Party
If you’ve spent any time on social media this week, you’ve probably seen the slogan: “No Scotland, No Party.”
Honestly, they’re making a compelling argument. Since arriving in South Florida, Scotland supporters have packed bars across Miami, Miami Beach, Hollywood, and Fort Lauderdale. Ball & Chain has become ground zero in Little Havana. The Auld Dubliner has turned into an unofficial Scottish embassy. Lincoln’s Beard Brewing Co. is offering free shots to anyone dressed for the occasion.
Meanwhile, local women have suddenly developed a deep interest in international soccer. Coincidence? You decide. The Scottish accents certainly aren’t hurting.
Can Miami keep up?
Fortunately, Miami has one major advantage over Boston. Our bars stay open until way later. So, can South Florida’s bartenders survive the next 48 hours?
The Tartan Army has already transformed Little Havana into a street party, turned a Marlins game into a World Cup celebration, and convinced thousands of Miamians to spend their week chasing bagpipes around the city.
And somehow, they’re just getting started.
Whether Scotland advances to the knockout stage remains to be seen. And whether Miami has enough beer left by Thursday…stay tuned for live updates.