Will Scotland’s Tartan Army drain Miami bars dry?

Miami has survived hurricanes, spring break, Art Basel, Formula 1, and countless weekends when everyone collectively decided to go to Brickell at the exact same time. But can it survive the Tartan Army?

Fans of the Scotland national team have officially descended upon South Florida ahead of Wednesday’s FIFA World Cup match against Brazil at Hard Rock Stadium, bringing with them bagpipes, kilts, endless chants, and what appears to be a superhuman ability to consume beer.

Before arriving in Miami, Scotland supporters reportedly caused beer shortages at several bars in Boston during the World Cup. One pub reportedly sold out entirely. Others scrambled for emergency deliveries as thousands of Scottish fans packed venues throughout the city.

Naturally, Miami saw this and responded, “Hold my mojito.”