Bars & Breweries

Will Scotland’s Tartan Army drain Miami bars dry?

After depleting Boston of beer, Scotland's Tartan Army is swarming Miami bars today ahead of tonight's match. Will bars run dry?
By Nicole Lopez-AlvarJune 24, 2026
After depleting Boston of beer, Scotland's Tartan Army is swarming Miami bars on Wednesday ahead of the Brazil match, but can they handle it?

Photo by @mikeslyfe / @lyfeafterdeathagency
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Miami has survived hurricanes, spring break, Art Basel, Formula 1, and countless weekends when everyone collectively decided to go to Brickell at the exact same time. But can it survive the Tartan Army?

Fans of the Scotland national team have officially descended upon South Florida ahead of Wednesday’s FIFA World Cup match against Brazil at Hard Rock Stadium, bringing with them bagpipes, kilts, endless chants, and what appears to be a superhuman ability to consume beer.

Before arriving in Miami, Scotland supporters reportedly caused beer shortages at several bars in Boston during the World Cup. One pub reportedly sold out entirely. Others scrambled for emergency deliveries as thousands of Scottish fans packed venues throughout the city.

Naturally, Miami saw this and responded, “Hold my mojito.”

Scottish soccer fans visit the Biscayne Bay Brewing pop-up outside the Marlins game on Monday

Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Scotland with palm trees

On Monday, an estimated 8,000 Scotland supporters packed Ball & Chain in Little Havana before marching to loanDepot park for a Miami Marlins game. I’ve lived in Miami my entire life, and I can confidently say I’ve never seen anything quite like it.

Bagpipes echoed through Calle Ocho. Kilts filled the streets. Locals stopped to take photos. Visitors stopped to drink cafecito. Nobody seemed entirely sure what was happening, but everyone appeared thrilled to be part of it.

For a few glorious hours, Little Havana became Little Glasgow. Then came the march.

Thousands of Scotland supporters walked from Ball & Chain to loanDepot park, turning a random Monday afternoon into one of the most entertaining spectacles Miami has seen during the World Cup.

The Marlins may have been playing baseball, but the Tartan Army was absolutely the main event.

No Scotland, No Party

If you’ve spent any time on social media this week, you’ve probably seen the slogan: “No Scotland, No Party.”

Honestly, they’re making a compelling argument. Since arriving in South Florida, Scotland supporters have packed bars across Miami, Miami Beach, Hollywood, and Fort Lauderdale. Ball & Chain has become ground zero in Little Havana. The Auld Dubliner has turned into an unofficial Scottish embassy. Lincoln’s Beard Brewing Co. is offering free shots to anyone dressed for the occasion.

Meanwhile, local women have suddenly developed a deep interest in international soccer. Coincidence? You decide. The Scottish accents certainly aren’t hurting.

The Dead Flamingo has been a go-to bar for Scotsmen in Miami for the World Cup

Photo by @mikeslyfe / @lyfeafterdeathagency

Can Miami keep up?

Fortunately, Miami has one major advantage over Boston. Our bars stay open until way later. So, can South Florida’s bartenders survive the next 48 hours?

The Tartan Army has already transformed Little Havana into a street party, turned a Marlins game into a World Cup celebration, and convinced thousands of Miamians to spend their week chasing bagpipes around the city.

And somehow, they’re just getting started.

Whether Scotland advances to the knockout stage remains to be seen. And whether Miami has enough beer left by Thursday…stay tuned for live updates.

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Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the Food and Drink Editor of Miami New Times, a role she has proudly held since December 2023. A born-and-raised Miamian, she covers the city’s ever-evolving dining scene, from buzzy new openings to the local institutions that define South Florida’s food culture. Before joining Miami New Times, Lopez-Alvar worked as a digital journalist at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News, where she covered breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture. She holds a B.S. in communications from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. Outside the newsroom, she shares her passion for food on Instagram, documenting her favorite bites across Miami and beyond. Readers might have seen her on the 23rd season of ABC’s The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.

nicole.lopez-alvar@miaminewtimes.com

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