No Scotland, no fiesta: Inside the Tartan Army takeover of Miami

Audio By Carbonatix
Miami, prepare yourselves. Fans of the Scotland national football team, called the Tartan Army, have officially landed in South Florida. And if Boston’s experience is any indication, the next few days are about to be full of kilt-rocking men.
Thousands of supporters of the Scotland national team have landed in Miami ahead of Scotland’s highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Brazil. The official match goes down at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Wednesday, June 24. And they aren’t arriving quietly.
If you’ve somehow missed the viral videos, Scotland soccer fans took over Boston last week. They packed pubs, took over Fenway Park, marched around with bagpipes, and managed to charm just about everyone they encountered. They even raised money for local charities and managed to drain some pubs of their beer supply.
Now it’s Miami’s turn.
Where did the Tartan Army come from?
Known around the world as the Tartan Army, Scotland’s famously devoted fan base has built a reputation that goes far beyond soccer. While many national team supporters are known for creating intimidating atmospheres, the Scots have become beloved for doing the exact opposite. Their unofficial motto may as well be “make friends everywhere you go.”
The timing couldn’t be better. Miami is already deep in World Cup fever. Argentina jerseys are everywhere. Sports bars have transformed into mini stadiums. Entire friend groups are planning their work schedules around kickoff times. Adding thousands of kilt-wearing Scottish fans to the mix feels like the most Miami World Cup development imaginable.
Some of the festivities have already begun.
Schedule: Where to party with the Tartan Army today
On Monday, June 22, hundreds (some say thousands) of Scotland supporters will march through Little Havana before heading to loanDepot park for the Marlins game. Bagpipes are expected to echo through Calle Ocho, Billy the Marlin will join the celebration, and for a few hours it feel like Glasgow in Miami.
The party officially begins at 2 p.m. at Ball & Chain in Little Havana, where an estimated 5,000 Scotland supporters are expected to gather before heading to the ballpark. Then, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Tartan Army will leave Ball & Chain and march to loanDepot Park for the Miami Marlins game.
An estimated 5,000 Scots are expected to participate in this march. Supporters are expected to head southbound on Southwest 15th Avenue from Eighth Street, transforming the route into a sea of kilts, Scotland jerseys, and waving flags.
Following the parade, thousands of Scotland supporters have purchased tickets for the 6:40 p.m. Marlins game, turning Monday night’s matchup into an unofficial Tartan Army reunion. The ballpark is even selling a “Tartan Army Ticket Package” which includes beer. Fans will take part in pregame festivities, walk the warning track, and enjoy a bagpipe performance before settling into their seats.
Best bars to run into Scottish fans this Week
Local gathering spots for Scotland fans are already emerging across South Florida.
Mickey Byrne’s Irish Pub in Hollywood and Elbo Room have become unofficial headquarters. Supporters are also gathering at bars throughout Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach before Wednesday’s match.
Thank You Miami bar is one of the closest bars to loanDepot Park. It’s doing happy hour from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 22. Expect plenty of Scotland supporters stopping by Monday through Wednesday.
Today’s festivities have us wondering: What will happen when thousands of Scottish soccer fans get their first sip of Cuban coffee? Have they stocked up on enough sunscreen for a South Florida afternoon? Do they know how to order a cerveza in Spanish yet? If Boston was any indication, they’ll probably figure it out quickly.
This story will be updated throughout the week as Scotland supporters continue arriving across South Florida ahead of Wednesday’s World Cup showdown against Brazil.