No Scotland, no fiesta: Inside the Tartan Army takeover of Miami

Thousands of Scotland national team fans called the "Tartan Army" have arrived in Miami ahead of the Brazil match, and they are ready to party.

View this post on Instagram Where did the Tartan Army come from? Known around the world as the Tartan Army, Scotland’s famously devoted fan base has built a reputation that goes far beyond soccer. While many national team supporters are known for creating intimidating atmospheres, the Scots have become beloved for doing the exact opposite. Their unofficial motto may as well be “make friends everywhere you go.” The timing couldn’t be better. Miami is already deep in World Cup fever. Argentina jerseys are everywhere. Sports bars have transformed into mini stadiums. Entire friend groups are planning their work schedules around kickoff times. Adding thousands of kilt-wearing Scottish fans to the mix feels like the most Miami World Cup development imaginable. Some of the festivities have already begun.

View this post on Instagram Schedule: Where to party with the Tartan Army today On Monday, June 22, hundreds (some say thousands) of Scotland supporters will march through Little Havana before heading to loanDepot park for the Marlins game. Bagpipes are expected to echo through Calle Ocho, Billy the Marlin will join the celebration, and for a few hours it feel like Glasgow in Miami. The party officially begins at 2 p.m. at Ball & Chain in Little Havana, where an estimated 5,000 Scotland supporters are expected to gather before heading to the ballpark. Then, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Tartan Army will leave Ball & Chain and march to loanDepot Park for the Miami Marlins game. The Tartan Army made an appearance at Bayfront Park Screenshot via Instagram/@sincerely.catalina An estimated 5,000 Scots are expected to participate in this march. Supporters are expected to head southbound on Southwest 15th Avenue from Eighth Street, transforming the route into a sea of kilts, Scotland jerseys, and waving flags. Following the parade, thousands of Scotland supporters have purchased tickets for the 6:40 p.m. Marlins game, turning Monday night’s matchup into an unofficial Tartan Army reunion. The ballpark is even selling a “Tartan Army Ticket Package” which includes beer. Fans will take part in pregame festivities, walk the warning track, and enjoy a bagpipe performance before settling into their seats. Thank You Miami has already seen plenty of Scots come through since Sunday, June 21. Thank You Miami photo Best bars to run into Scottish fans this Week Local gathering spots for Scotland fans are already emerging across South Florida. Mickey Byrne’s Irish Pub in Hollywood and Elbo Room have become unofficial headquarters. Supporters are also gathering at bars throughout Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach before Wednesday’s match. Thank You Miami bar is one of the closest bars to loanDepot Park. It’s doing happy hour from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 22. Expect plenty of Scotland supporters stopping by Monday through Wednesday. Today’s festivities have us wondering: What will happen when thousands of Scottish soccer fans get their first sip of Cuban coffee? Have they stocked up on enough sunscreen for a South Florida afternoon? Do they know how to order a cerveza in Spanish yet? If Boston was any indication, they’ll probably figure it out quickly. This story will be updated throughout the week as Scotland supporters continue arriving across South Florida ahead of Wednesday’s World Cup showdown against Brazil.