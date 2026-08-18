Two major Miami Beach restaurants suddenly close for the summer

Miami’s brutal summer of restaurant closures continues, and it’s even impacting New York imports. Two high-profile restaurants that opened in Miami Beach last year have temporarily closed for the summer. Caribbean-inspired restaurant and nightlife spot Las’ Lap says it is “closed for summer” on Instagram, while French restaurant La Grande Boucherie calls its closure a “brief seasonal pause.”

Neither restaurant has announced a reopening date.

Both arrived from New York in 2025, and both are sitting out at least part of Miami’s slowest stretch. The timing also overlaps with Miami Spice, the two-month promotion created to bring diners into local restaurants during August and September.