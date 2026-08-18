Two major Miami Beach restaurants suddenly close for the summer

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Miami’s brutal summer of restaurant closures continues, and it’s even impacting New York imports. Two high-profile restaurants that opened in Miami Beach last year have temporarily closed for the summer. Caribbean-inspired restaurant and nightlife spot Las’ Lap says it is “closed for summer” on Instagram, while French restaurant La Grande Boucherie calls its closure a “brief seasonal pause.”
Neither restaurant has announced a reopening date.
Both arrived from New York in 2025, and both are sitting out at least part of Miami’s slowest stretch. The timing also overlaps with Miami Spice, the two-month promotion created to bring diners into local restaurants during August and September.
Both restaurants opened in 2025
Las’ Lap opened in August 2025 inside the Daydrift hotel at 2216 Park Ave. It was the second location of the Lower East Side bar, with chef Kwame Onwuachi overseeing a West Indian and Afro-Caribbean menu built for a restaurant that moves from dinner into a late-night party.
The Miami location’s Instagram bio now says “closed for summer.” Its website still lists regular hours from Wednesday through Sunday and sends diners to a reservation page.
The restaurant has not said when the closure began or when it expects to reopen.
Au revoir to La Grande Boucherie?
La Grande Boucherie opened in January 2025 at 81 Washington Ave. The massive Parisian-style restaurant marked The Group Hospitality’s first Florida venture and its seventh Boucherie location.
Its website now says the restaurant is taking a “brief seasonal pause” for summer, and OpenTable lists the Miami Beach location as temporarily closed.
The closure has created some confusion around Miami Spice. The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau lists La Grande Boucherie as a 2026 participant, and its South Beach dining guide still advertises brunch and dinner menus there. La Grande Boucherie has not said whether it plans to reopen before the promotion ends September 30.
Some of last summer’s pauses haven’t ended
Miami restaurants have tried this spin before. New Times reported on a wave of seasonal closures last August, when several restaurants announced pauses without firm return dates.
Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay closed in August 2025 for what it called a moment to reset. The Gordon Ramsay Restaurants site still describes the Miami location as “temporarily closed until further notice.” Sereia pressed pause in Coconut Grove in May 2025 to “rest, recharge.” A year later, Manoli, a 140-seat Greek restaurant from chef Emmanouil Aslanoglou, claimed its former Main Highway space.
Byblos closed in July 2025 while the Royal Palm underwent renovations. The hotel reopened in July after a renovation of more than $100 million, but OpenTable still describes Byblos as closed for renovations until November 1, 2026. Its website, like Las’ Lap’s, still lists regular hours.
Those earlier closures make the missing dates harder to ignore. As of August 18, Las’ Lap and La Grande Boucherie remain closed, and neither has said when it will return.
Las’ Lap. 2216 Park Ave., Miami Beach; laslapmia.com. Temporarily closed for summer.
La Grande Boucherie. 81 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; boucherieus.com. Temporarily closed for a seasonal pause.