Where to watch the 2026 World Cup in Miami

Audio By Carbonatix
There may be no better place in America to experience the World Cup this summer than Miami. As one of the official host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Magic City is preparing for a month of nonstop soccer. Argentina jerseys will casually appear at cafecito windows, every other conversation will somehow turn into a Messi debate, and entire neighborhoods will collectively lose their minds during penalty kicks. From Brickell rooftops and Wynwood patios to Ocean Drive sports bars and longtime Latin American restaurants, Miami is ready to turn every match into a party. And there are endless spots to watch the World Cup in Miami this year.
This makes perfect sense for a city shaped by cultures from across Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Soccer has always been woven into Miami life long before Lionel Messi arrived at Inter Miami. Whether it’s families gathering around TVs for Colombia matches, packed bars chanting for Mexico, or Brazilian flags suddenly appearing all over the beach, the energy has always been here. But once the World Cup starts, the energy here becomes impossible to ignore.
Of course, not everyone will be lucky enough to score tickets to matches at Hard Rock Stadium. Thankfully, bars, restaurants, and rooftops across Miami are stepping up with giant screens, themed cocktails, DJs, beer buckets, and watch parties that might honestly be just as entertaining as the matches themselves. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite bars and restaurants to watch the 2026 World Cup in Miami.
Amazónico Miami
If your idea of a World Cup watch party involves more than sticky floors and sad chicken tenders, Amazónico Miami is taking match day to a whole new level this summer. The Brickell hotspot is turning its lush second-floor lounge into a chic FIFA viewing destination complete with giant game screenings, signature cocktails, Latin-inspired bites, and enough energy to make you forget you’re technically not in São Paulo or Madrid. Guests can reserve tables through OpenTable and upgrade the experience with bottomless drink packages starting at $50, including beer and a full bar, plus a very Miami Dom Pérignon option for $245. Honestly, watching the World Cup while sipping cocktails under disco balls in one of Brickell’s prettiest dining rooms feels exactly like the kind of chaos Miami was made for. 800 Brickell Ave., Miami; 645-222-2000; amazonicorestaurant.com.
Andrés Carne de Res Miami
If there’s one place guaranteed to turn a World Cup match into a full-on party, it’s probably Andrés Carne de Res Miami. The wildly colorful Miami Beach restaurant is planning massive FIFA watch parties. Expect giant match screenings, themed cocktails, beer buckets filled with its signature “La Pola de Andrés,” and enough music and crowd energy to make every goal feel like a nightclub moment. The biggest celebration is expected on June 26, ahead of the highly anticipated Colombia vs. Portugal match, which honestly sounds destined to be one of the loudest nights of the tournament in Miami Beach. Between the dancing, football chants, and nonstop festivities, this feels less like casually watching soccer and more like getting swept into a giant Latin American street festival with TVs everywhere. 455 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach; 786-843-5910; andresmiami.us.
Broken Shaker and Ray’s
For a more elevated World Cup experience, Broken Shaker and Ray’s are transforming their iconic poolside spaces into sleek match-day destinations. Guests can reserve curated viewing packages that include unlimited cocktails, beer, wine, and elevated game-day bites ranging from sliders and wings to crudités and shareable platters, all served in one of Miami’s most stylish outdoor settings. Between the palm trees, strong cocktails, and laid-back crowd, this feels less like a chaotic sports bar and more like the kind of effortlessly cool FIFA watch party only Miami could pull off. 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Ste. 11, Miami Beach; brokenshaker.com and raysbarnyc.com/location/miami.
Canta Corazón
If Mexico scores during a World Cup match at Canta Corazón, just know the entire block in Wynwood is probably going to hear about it. The lively cantina is teaming up with Mexicanos en Miami to turn every El Tri game into a massive watch party complete with giant screens, DJs, raffles, Modelo buckets, and “Canta Gol” celebrations where every Mexico goal unlocks 50 percent off bottles. Guests are encouraged to pull up in green, white, and red jerseys and prepare for an atmosphere that feels way closer to Mexico City than Miami. Between the chants, bottle parades, and emotional rollercoaster that comes with supporting El Tri, this one might end up being one of the rowdiest World Cup parties in the city. 2445 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 754-332-7383; cantacorazon.com.
Cantina La Veinte
Watching the World Cup on the waterfront with margaritas, mariachi music, and guac made tableside feels about as Miami as it gets, and Cantina La Veinte is fully leaning into the moment this summer. The lively Brickell restaurant is transforming into a full-scale FIFA viewing destination with more than a dozen TVs, giant projector screens, and enough energy upstairs and downstairs to make every goal feel like a mini parade. And because this is Brickell, not just any sports bar, guests can pair the matches with ceviches, tacos, seafood towers, handcrafted cocktails, and Wednesday Ladies Night specials if the soccer schedule aligns with the stars. Between the waterfront views, booming crowd reactions, and spontaneous mariachi performances, this one sounds less like a casual watch party and more like the place your group accidentally spends the entire day. 495 Brickell Ave, Miami; 305-761-7187; cantinala20.com.
Cantina Leon
Cantina Leon feels tailor-made for World Cup season, especially if your ideal game-day setup includes margaritas, tacos, and a crowd fully committed to screaming at the TV. The sprawling new Coral Gables hotspot at the Plaza will stream every FIFA match across its massive multi-level space, with giant screens hanging above the central bar so nobody misses a single goal, questionable referee call, or emotional penalty kick. Between the happy hour deals, pastor tacos, guac, and upstairs VIP lounge, this one sounds less like casually watching soccer and more like accidentally turning a Wednesday match into a five-hour fiesta. 2955 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Ste. 134, Coral Gables; 786-391-2265; cantinaleon.com.
Clevelander South Beach
The Clevelander is going all in for FIFA 2026. The iconic Ocean Drive hotspot is transforming into a massive soccer party headquarters with more than 20 screens, a giant 20-foot LED display, DJ sets, beer buckets, souvenir cocktails, and enough energy to carry straight from kickoff into late-night chaos. In true Miami fashion, the whole thing sounds equal parts sports watch party and poolside music festival, complete with Michelob Ultra specials and game-day platters for refueling between goals. And for out-of-towners trying to fully commit to the bit, Clevelander is even offering hotel packages with discounted stays, welcome drinks, and World Cup swag bags because apparently regular vacationing is no longer enough during FIFA season. 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-532-4006; clevelander.com.
La Traila Barbecue
If smoked brisket, sports, and tequila cocktails sound like your personal love language, La Traila Barbecue might become South Miami’s World Cup headquarters this summer. The new Texas-style barbecue spot recently added large-screen TVs throughout its indoor dining room and outdoor patio, giving fans the perfect excuse to spend an entire afternoon inhaling smoked meats while pretending they’re only there “for one match.” Between the sizzling Tejano Churrasco Skillet, beef cheek barbacoa, Mexican Martinis, and ice-cold beer rounds, the whole thing feels like a very Miami mashup of Texas tailgate culture and Latin American soccer obsession. 5840 SW 71st St., Miami; 786-655-0802; latraila-bbq.com.
Magie Wine Bar
For a more mellow viewing party, stop by Magie. Both the Little River and Coconut Grove locations will stream FIFA matches during operating hours while offering wine specials and discounted Estrella beers for games featuring Spain, France, Italy, and Portugal. The whole thing feels a little more like a chic neighborhood hang than a screaming sports bar, though things will probably get considerably louder once the sangria starts flowing and penalties kick in. During matches featuring Spain, France, Italy, and Portugal, guests can enjoy $10 glasses of wine, along with $5 Estrella beers and $25 Estrella beer buckets available throughout all matches. Two area locations, including 3540 Main Hwy., Miami; 305-982-7881; magiemiami.com.
News Cafe
Few places feel more classic South Beach than watching the World Cup from an Ocean Drive sidewalk café while tourists rollerblade past and the ocean breeze somehow makes everyone louder. News Cafe plans to stream every FIFA match this season while adding custom cocktail garnishes printed with iconic World Cup moments, which is honestly one of the more delightfully extra Miami details imaginable. The longtime South Beach staple will also debut a special World Cup-themed cocktail designed just for the tournament, giving fans another excuse to linger through extra time. Between the buzzing outdoor seating, beachside people-watching, and nonstop match energy, this one feels tailor-made for visitors trying to experience Miami at full volume. 800 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-644-6061; newscafesouthbeach.com.
Oh! Mexico
If your World Cup game plan includes beer buckets, loaded nachos, and yelling “GOOOOOL” loud enough for the entire restaurant to turn around, Oh! Mexico is absolutely your scene this summer. The lively Miami Beach cantina will stream major matches across all three locations while filling the space with soccer décor, music, raffles, giveaways, and the kind of chaotic group energy that somehow makes strangers become best friends by halftime. The real MVP might be the $40 game-day special featuring five beers and a giant plate of fully loaded nachos, designed specifically for stress-eating during penalty kicks. Between Española Way, Lincoln Road, and Ocean Drive, there are plenty of opportunities to accidentally turn “just one match” into an all-day South Beach adventure. Multiple area locations, including 1440 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; ohmexicorestaurant.com.
Rosa Sky
For soccer fans looking for rooftop views, themed cocktails, and pretending you’re in a luxury FIFA suite instead of screaming at a projector screen in Brickell, Rosa Sky has you covered. The buzzing rooftop lounge plans to air all USA matches with full-game audio, plus select knockout games and finals, high above the Miami skyline, complete with World Cup décor and staff in period attire. Naturally, the cocktails are getting in on the action too, with drinks like the “Golden Boot” and “Trophy Club” sounding significantly more glamorous than your average game-day beer situation. Between the skyline sunsets, giant screen, and inevitable crowd eruptions every time Team USA scores, this one feels tailor-made for people who want their soccer with a side of main-character energy. 115 SW 8th St, 22nd Floor, Miami; 786-628-1515; rosaskyrooftop.com.