Where to watch the 2026 World Cup in Miami

There may be no better place in America to experience the World Cup this summer than Miami. As one of the official host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Magic City is preparing for a month of nonstop soccer. Argentina jerseys will casually appear at cafecito windows, every other conversation will somehow turn into a Messi debate, and entire neighborhoods will collectively lose their minds during penalty kicks. From Brickell rooftops and Wynwood patios to Ocean Drive sports bars and longtime Latin American restaurants, Miami is ready to turn every match into a party. And there are endless spots to watch the World Cup in Miami this year.

This makes perfect sense for a city shaped by cultures from across Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Soccer has always been woven into Miami life long before Lionel Messi arrived at Inter Miami. Whether it’s families gathering around TVs for Colombia matches, packed bars chanting for Mexico, or Brazilian flags suddenly appearing all over the beach, the energy has always been here. But once the World Cup starts, the energy here becomes impossible to ignore.

Of course, not everyone will be lucky enough to score tickets to matches at Hard Rock Stadium. Thankfully, bars, restaurants, and rooftops across Miami are stepping up with giant screens, themed cocktails, DJs, beer buckets, and watch parties that might honestly be just as entertaining as the matches themselves. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite bars and restaurants to watch the 2026 World Cup in Miami.