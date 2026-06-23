Where to find Scotland’s Tartan Army in Miami

If you’ve heard bagpipes echoing through Little Havana, spotted a man in a kilt ordering a cafecito, or wondered why thousands of strangers suddenly seem determined to become your best friend, there’s a simple explanation. The Tartan Army is in town.

Fans of the Scotland national football team have officially taken over Miami ahead of Wednesday’s FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Brazil at Hard Rock Stadium. After winning over Boston with their nonstop singing, infectious energy, and ability to turn any public space into a party, thousands of Scottish supporters have arrived in South Florida ready to do what they do best: make friends and have a very good time.