Where to find Scotland’s Tartan Army in Miami

Audio By Carbonatix
If you’ve heard bagpipes echoing through Little Havana, spotted a man in a kilt ordering a cafecito, or wondered why thousands of strangers suddenly seem determined to become your best friend, there’s a simple explanation. The Tartan Army is in town.
Fans of the Scotland national football team have officially taken over Miami ahead of Wednesday’s FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Brazil at Hard Rock Stadium. After winning over Boston with their nonstop singing, infectious energy, and ability to turn any public space into a party, thousands of Scottish supporters have arrived in South Florida ready to do what they do best: make friends and have a very good time.
On Monday, they marched through Little Havana, packed Ball & Chain, and turned a Miami Marlins game into an unofficial Scotland home match. Now, with the biggest game of their World Cup campaign less than 24 hours away, the party is spreading across South Florida.
For anyone hoping to join in on the fun, here’s where you’ll find Scotland supporters on Tuesday, June 23, and on Wednesday, June 24, during the showdown against Brazil.
The Auld Dubliner Irish Pub & Kitchen
The Auld Dubliner has become one of Miami’s unofficial embassies for the Tartan Army. Walk inside this week, and there’s a decent chance you’ll hear a Scottish accent before you hear an American one, with supporters packing the pub between matches and pints. If you’re looking for kilts, soccer chants, and enough Guinness to float a small boat, you’ve come to the right place. 91 NW First St., Miami; 786-353-2339; theaulddubliner.com.
Ball & Chain
Ball & Chain has become ground zero for Scotland supporters in Miami after hosting Monday’s massive Tartan Army gathering in Little Havana. For hours, the historic Calle Ocho landmark was packed with kilt-clad fans singing, dancing, and introducing plenty of first-time visitors to cafecito culture. If you’re hoping to run into Scotland supporters before Wednesday’s match against Brazil, Ball & Chain remains one of the safest bets in the city. 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-643-7820; ballandchainmiami.com.
The Dead Flamingo
The Dead Flamingo is hosting Scotland supporters on Tuesday night for karaoke, which feels dangerously on-brand for a group that spent most of Monday singing through Little Havana. Expect plenty of World Cup chatter, plenty of Scottish accents, and at least a few songs you haven’t heard since middle school. If Monday proved anything, it’s that Scotland supporters don’t need much encouragement to grab a microphone. 1728 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-200-5039; thedeadflamingo.com.
Elbo Room
Fort Lauderdale’s iconic beachfront bar has also become a favorite gathering place for Scotland supporters. Between the ocean views, cold drinks, and endless people-watching opportunities, it’s not difficult to understand why. Plus, if you’ve traveled all the way from Scotland, spending a few hours overlooking the Atlantic Ocean sounds like a pretty good way to spend a South Florida afternoon. Pro tip: they have a 24/7 live stream so you can feel like you’re there. 241 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-463-4615; elboroom.com.
E11EVEN Miami
The party moves downtown on Wednesday before kickoff. E11EVEN is hosting a special Scotland pregame celebration beginning at 6 p.m. with a massive screen, surround sound, and drink specials. The venue has spent the week encouraging Scotland supporters to gather before heading to Hard Rock Stadium. 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-829-2911; 11miami.com.
FIFA Fan Festival at Bayfront Park
If you didn’t score tickets to Wednesday’s World Cup match at Hard Rock Stadium, Bayfront Park’s FIFA Fan Festival (also called the “FIFA Fan Zone”) is basically the second best thing. Thousands of fans are expected to spend the day downtown, watching Wednesday’s match on giant screens while turning the waterfront into one massive international soccer party. And if the Tartan Army shows up the way it usually does, expect enough kilts, bagpipes, and Scottish accents to make you briefly wonder whether Miami was annexed by Scotland overnight. Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; fifa.com.
Lincoln’s Beard Brewing & Cocktails
Lincoln’s Beard is fully embracing the Tartan Army takeover on Tuesday, June 23. The brewery is hosting a Scotland-themed party complete with buy-one-get-one beers all night, free shots for anyone wearing Scottish gear, $2 tacos, and every World Cup match playing on its giant projector and televisions throughout the venue. The brewery has already declared “No Scotland, No Party,” which might be the most accurate marketing slogan in Miami this week. 7360 SW 41st St., Miami; 305-912-7390; lincolnsbeardbrewing.com.
Mickey Byrne’s Irish Pub & Restaurant
Ask local Scotland supporters where they’re gathering, and Mickey Byrne’s Irish Pub in Hollywood keeps coming up. The pub has emerged as one of South Florida’s unofficial Tartan Army headquarters and has been packed with supporters throughout the World Cup. If you’re looking for a place where Scotland jerseys outnumber everyone else, this is probably your best bet. 1921 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; 954-921-2317; mickeybyrnes.com.
Thank You Miami Cocina & Beer House
One of the easiest places to run into Scotland fans this week is Thank You Miami, the neighborhood bar near loanDepot park that has already welcomed a steady stream of supporters since the weekend. Following Monday’s parade and Marlins game takeover, many fans continued their celebrations here, and staff says Scottish visitors have been stopping by regularly. 1701 W. Flagler St., Ste. 101, Miami; 305-342-1208; thankyoumiami.godaddysites.com.