From poolside escapes at the local CVS to golden Sexy Fish delivery robots roaming around the city, Miami is confusing enough before adding an international soccer tournament and an estimated 600,000 foreign fans. So, to help ensure everyone reaches the football pitch (instead of a fever pitch) as intended, New Times has pulled together a guide of everything fans need to know about Miami as a host city for the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup 2026.

South Florida will host seven matches at the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium during the 2026 World Cup, the first iteration to include 48 teams. And among the first and most important bits of information for those new to South Florida: Hard Rock Stadium is actually not in the host city, Miami, it’s in Miami Gardens, about 15 miles north. And in case that wasn’t confusing enough for the uninitiated, the stadium’s name will be changed to “Miami Stadium” for the duration of the World Cup (to comply with FIFA’s rules requiring all venues to erase sponsor names to give official sponsors exclusivity).

When are the FIFA World Cup 2026 games in Miami?

While the tournament runs from June 11 through July 19, the first match in Miami (Gardens) is June 15, and the last is scheduled for July 18.

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Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay (Group H) Monday, June 15

Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde (Group H) Sunday, June 21

Scotland vs. Brazil (Group C) Wednesday, June 24

Colombia vs. Portugal (Group K) Saturday, June 27

Round of 32 (Group J winner vs. Group H runner-up) July 3

Quarterfinal (teams TBD) July 11

Bronze final (teams TBD) July 18

South Florida’s ever-growing immigrant communities were no doubt excited to see four Central and South American teams drawn for matches in Miami-Dade County, but prices soaring to more than $1,000 for a single ticket may have football fans up in arms.

StubHub prices for Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Stadium) matches:

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay: $344+

Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde: $354+

Scotland vs. Brazil: $1,651+

Colombia vs. Portugal: $2,648+

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How to park at Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Stadium)

Fans should know that parking passes must be purchased at least 24 hours before the game and will cost between $100 to $300. Ticket holders may purchase parking passes along with their tickets on FIFA’s approved parking website. Prices vary by game, with the more competitive matchups costing more.

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay ($175)

Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde ($175)

Scotland vs. Brazil ($200)

Colombia vs. Portugal ($249.99)

Round of 32 ($249.99)

Quarterfinal ($225)

Bronze final ($249.99)

You may be able to find cheaper parking around the stadium from neighbors who regularly offer up their lawns and driveways for a fraction of what Big Parking charges.

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Public transportation to Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Stadium)

For another cheaper alternative to paying for parking at the venue, Miami’s public transportation is the way to go. from Miami to Aventura (the closest station to the stadium) between 2 and 5 p.m. (games start at 6 p.m. or later). A complimentary shuttle service will then take fans from the station to the stadium, according to Brightline.

The package is a far cry from what some other host cities are offering. New Jersey Transit officials caused a social media firestorm in April when hiking train fares from $12.90 to $150 for World Cup games, according to the Associated Press.

Bag/purse rules at Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Stadium)

Related FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices Become Slightly Less Pricey in Miami

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Like most companies running sporting/performance events, FIFA has a strict bag policy for attending its games. FIFA only allows clear bags made of plastic, vinyl, or PVC and no bigger than 12″ by 6″ by 12″ or small clear clutches no bigger than 4.5″ by 6.5″. Backpacks aren’t allowed.

Political concerns

Like the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the 2026 edition has been filled with controversy from the start. Many cried foul over the fact that three teams got automatic bids as host nations (Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.A.) rather than the customary single host nation bid. But tensions rose significantly higher at the announcement of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers’ presence at the games. U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials in June said the reason it was deploying armed officers who specifically signed up to chase foreign-born people in the U.S. to games packed with thousands of foreign fans was simply for security and not to conduct mass sweeps.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents plan to be in attendance at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium during the FIFA Club World Cup. Screenshot of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Facebook post

The message did little to comfort human rights groups’ fears of a U.S. World Cup during the current crackdown on immigration. Florida Immigrant Coalition officials in February issued a warning for traveling fans, with executive director Tessa Petit saying at the time, “Florida is no longer a safe destination for international tourists. When federal and local agents can detain anyone at anytime without cause and without identifying themselves, everyone is at risk.”