David Grutman Bringing Planta, a Toronto Plant-Based Eatery, to Miami Beach

Planta, a Toronto restaurant that offers plant-based meals and burgers, is set to open its first U.S. location in South Beach.

The restaurant is expected to debut in early 2018 in partnership with David Grutman, the Miami hospitality entrepreneur best known for LIV at the Fontainebleau, OTL in the Design District, and Komodo in Brickell.

"One of my partners has Planta in Toronto, and eating there just blows me away," says Grutman, who considers himself a part-time vegan. He says eating a plant-based diet is more than just a trend. "It's the way the world is moving. People really care about where ingredients are coming from. I know I do."