The Dolphins Might Be Out, but You Can Still Enjoy Miami Cuban Dip on Game Day

As part of a new line of 50 state-centric recipes, McCormick has developed a Cuban dip. Courtesy of McCormick & Company

McCormick might not be the name you think of when you conjure up Cuban cuisine, but that hasn't stopped the iconic spice company from dipping its toe in the Caribbean waters. (And it certainly has a challenge if it expects to succeed in Miami, home to the Doral-based spicery Badia.)

In honor of dip season — also known as the NFL playoffs/Super Bowl — McCormick has launched a nationwide "50 Dips for 50 States" campaign. Each recipe is tailored to the cultural traditions of the state. Naturally, Florida's recipe is an homage to the Cuban sandwich.

"Drawing from the vibrant culture of Miami, the McCormick Kitchens looked to a quintessential local favorite for inspiration," McCormick chef Kevan Vetter says. "We’ve combined the core elements of the iconic Cuban sandwich — melty Swiss cheese, zesty dill pickles, and slow-roasted pork and ham – with savory McCormick pork gravy and tangy mustard for an irresistible dip perfect for Miami fans and foodies to cheer their team to victory."

Or drown your sorrows slower than the speed with which the Dolphins got themselves knocked out of the playoffs.

The recipe incorporates the brand's pork gravy mix as well as Swiss cheese and a nice loaf of what McCormick refers to as "Italian bread." May we suggest you run out to your favorite Cuban bakery and carbo-load appropriately?

If you're a snowbird or northern transplant longing for a dip that will recall Proustian memories of home, try McCormick's interactive map. Perhaps Wyoming Beef Jerky Dip is more your style. Or maybe a heaping bowl of Texas Trash — ya know, like Nana used to make. Just visit mccormick.com/50dips and click on your chosen state for the appropriate recipe.

McCormick's Miami Cuban Dip Recipe

Makes 2 3/4 cups dip or 22 (two-tablespoon) servings



1 loaf (16 ounces) Italian bread



1 package McCormick pork gravy mix



1 cup milk



1 1/2 cups shredded Swiss cheese, divided



5 tablespoons dill pickles, coarsely chopped, divided



1/4 cup mayonnaise



1 tablespoon prepared yellow mustard



1 cup deli-sliced roast pork, cut into bite-size pieces



1/2 cup cubed ham



Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place bread on baking sheet. Cut an oval on top of the bread and remove the center to make room for the dip. Tear the removed bread top and bread center into bite-size pieces. Set aside for serving.

Stir milk gradually into gravy mix with a whisk in a medium saucepan. Stirring frequently, cook on medium heat until gravy comes to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer. Stir in 1 1/4 cups of the cheese, 4 tablespoons of the pickles, mayonnaise, and mustard. Cook 2 to 3 minutes or until cheese is melted. Stir in pork and ham. Spoon dip into the bread. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup cheese.

Bake 10 minutes or until cheese is melted and bread is warm. Sprinkle dip with remaining 1 tablespoon chopped pickles. Serve with bread pieces.

