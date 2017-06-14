Miami's Ten Most Anticipated Restaurants to Open Summer 2017

Watermelon poke at GLAM. Courtesy of GLAM

Miami's restaurant scene only gets better and better. Each month, restaurants serving interesting food by innovative chefs and restaurateurs.

While the first half of 2017 gave us new restaurants like Scott Linquist's Olla and Stephen Starr and Justin Smillie's Upland, the second half seems just as promising.

Here are the ten most anticipated restaurants scheduled to open summer 2017.

Dizengoff's hummus is coming to Miami. Courtesy of Dizengoff

1. Dizengoff

James Beard winner Michael Solomonov's restaurant Dizengoff is coming to Wynwood. The eatery, named after one of Tel Aviv's busiest streets, is a take on Israel's beloved "hummusiyas". The menu is simple and fresh: housemade hummus is served with a topping of the day or solo, accompanied by pita and pickled vegetables. Since the base hummus is plant-based, the restaurant will cater to vegans and vegetarians. At around $11-$12 a plate, this is a solid choice for the budget-conscious who want a flavorful meal.

250 NW 24th St., Miami. Scheduled to open mid-Summer 2017.

Chef Janine Booth Courtesy of Janine Booth

2. Stiltsville Fish Bar

Chefs Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis first met on the line at Gigi in Midtown. The partners, both in the kitchen and in life, went on to open Root & Bone in New York City before their triumphant return to Miami Beach with the opening of Sarsaparilla Club. Now, the duo have partnered with Grove Hospitality Group to open Stiltsville. This seafood-centric restaurant, located in the former PB Steak location in Sunset Harbour, will feature fresh fish and a gorgeous sunset deck.

1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach. Opening Summer 2017.

Groovin' Bean's home at the historic Stirrup Building. Photo by Laine Doss

3. Groovin' Bean

This soon-to-open coffee and wine bar just might be the catalyst historic Overtown needs to spark a renaissance. The eatery, opening in the Stirrup Building, will feature not only food and drink, but live music and art — a nod to the days when Overtown was filled with bars and music halls where you could hear the song stylings of greats like Aretha Franklin, Lena Horne, Nat King Cole,and Ella Fitzgerald.

801 NW 3rd Ave., MIami. Opening Summer-Fall 2017.

Paletas for pups Courtesy of Cielito Artisan Pops

4. Cielito Artisan Pops

Just as Miami gets hot, Wynwood will get a little cooler with the opening of Cielito Artisan Pops in the Wynwood Building. The shop will serve all-natural paletas ($4 to 7) in seasonal flavors like starfruit pomegranate, ginger mint, mango lassi, café con leche, and tres leches. The best part about these paletas is that little Pookie, your beloved pup, can get in on the action since the pop cafe will also offer dog-friendly versions.

2750 NW Third Ave., Miami. Opening July 2017.

GLAM desserts Courtesy of GLAM

5. GLAM

Chef Todd Erickson takes his plant-based journey one step further with the imminent opening of GLAM in MIdtown Miami. For some time, the executive chef/partner at Huahua's and Haven has produced vegan foods for various Seed Food & Wine Festival events, even winning an award for his veggie burger. Now, Erickson flexes his vegan muscles as the consulting chef at GLAM (short for "Green Living Animals Matter"). Erickson, along with chef de cuisine Nuno Grullon, will feature plant-based food that's "organic, flavorful, and craveable".

3301 NE First Ave., Miami. Opening June 2017.

