September 2016 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Phuc Yea is back. Photo by Laine Doss

September is traditionally a slow month for restaurants in Miami. Despite a Zika scare, however, Miami restaurants held their own — possibly due to Miami Spice, Wynwood's Love for Locals campaign as promotional boosts.

Thankfully, the month's openings were robust and closings were nil. Notable openings include two long-awaited eateries on Boscayne Blvd: Paulie Gee's Brooklyn Pizza and Phuc Yea!.

Chef Bradley Kilgore opened Brava at the Arsht Center, and Matthew Sherman of Jugofresh opened his Paradigm Kitchen in Miami Beach's Sunset Harbour.

Openings



320 Gastrolounge at Village of Merrick Park



Barley at Downtown Dadeland



Brava by Brad Kilgore at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts



Clove Mediterranean (195 SE 3rd Ave., Miami)



Elle Taco at Dadeland Mall



Paradigm Kitchen (1834 Bay Rd., Miami Beach)



Legacy Caribbean Craft Brewery (13416 NW 38 Ct., Opa-Locka)



Paulie Gee's Brooklyn Pizza (8001 Biscayne Blvd., Miami)



Phuc Yea! (7100 Biscayne Blvd.. Miami)



Raw Republic Juicery (14871 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami)



Tanuki (1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach)





Closings

(no major closings)

PokeBao's poke Courtesy of PokéBao

Coming Attractions



Agave Taco Bar - Opening in Doral



Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare

Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River



The Avenue - British pub fare and American beer to open in Arts & Entertainment District



Azucar - Opening near FIU



Bake House - Opening in Miami Beach



Bar Meli - Relocating to the former Michy's space



Baru Latin Bar - Opening in Doral



Bazaar Mar - José Andrés opening at SLS Brickell



opening at SLS Brickell Bikini Barista - Coming to Midtown



Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill - Opening in Miami



Bousa Brewing Co. - Brewery opening in Little River District



Brewing Co. - Brewery opening in Little River District The Brick - Farm to table coming to Dadeland area



The Broken Shaker - Opening in Los Angeles



Cake Thai Kitchen - Opening in Wynwood



Casa Florida - Opening at Roam Miami



Dirt - Opening second location at Mary Brickell Village



Doa - Zuma & Coya's partners opening Doa



Employees Only - Famed New York City bar opening in Miami Beach



Estefan Kitchen - Gloria and Emilio are at it again



Federal Donuts - Michael Solomonov coming to Wynwood



Freddo Helado - Opening in Doral



Fi'lia - Michael Schwartz opening at SLS Brickell



- Michael Schwartz opening at SLS Brickell Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood



Graziano's - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare project



Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown



Hank & Harry's - Buzzy Sklar to open New York-style deli in South Beach



Harry's Pizzeria - Chef Michael Schwartz expanding several locations



IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare project



In the Kitchen With Norman van Aken - Opening at Wynwood Arcade



Itabe - Kevin Aoki and Roman Jones collaborate on a restaurant.



Junior's - Iconic cheesecake and restaurant opening



Kiki on the RIver - Opening with gondolas



La Muse Cafe - Jamie DeRosa opening a Brickell café



Latin Grill - Opening at Dadeland Mall



Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU

Le Chick Rotisserie - Zuma investors opening in Wynwood.

Local Boy Poke - Opening in Wynwood



Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by The Local



McAliser's Deli - Chain deli opening in Miami



Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura



Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken - Coming to Westchester



Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion



My Ceviche - Coming to Midtown and MIA



NightLife Brewing Company - Brewery planned for Marlins Park



Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall



Palmeiras Beach Club - Opening in Coconut Grove



Panther Coffee - Opening in MiMo, and Little Haiti



Paraiso Bay Restaurant & Beach Club - Michael Schwartz opening a restaurant at this Edgewater complex



Pasion del Cielo - Opening in Brickell and Doral



Persona Pizzeria - California chain coming to Miami



Pincho Factory - Opening several locations in Doral, West Kendall



PlugIn - Karaoke palace opening at Gulfstream



PokeBao - Poke and bao buns coming to Coral Gables.



Pubbelly Sushi - Opening at Brickell City Centre



Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti



Red O - Rick Bayless bringing his Mexican/California concpt to Miami



Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine



Ricky's - An old fashioned diner opening in South Beach



Rubio's Coastal Grill - California chain to open in former Lime locations.



Salty Donut - Doughnut shop coming to Wynwood



Soul Tavern - Meat-free gastropub coming to Sunset Harbour

Starbucks & Einsten Bros. BAgels - Udonis Haslem to open both at Jackson Memorial campus

The Smile - NYC establishment to open in Miami



Tino's - Wood Fired pizz coming to Brickell



Spanglish Ales - Another brewery to open in Wynwood



Spring Chicken - Several other locations opening



Stiltsville Fish Bar - Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth opening seafood restaurant in Sunset Harbour



Sullivan St. Bakery - Opening in Little Haiti



Tacology Taqueria - Opening in Brickell



Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables



Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening this winter



Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place



Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon



Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery



Union Beer - Beer to go and bar opening in Little Havana



Upland - Stephen Starr and Justin Smilllie bring the NYC restaurant to Miami Beach.



Velvet Creme - Iconic doughnuts returning to Miami



Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami



Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour



Zak the Baker - Planning an expansion of his café and bakery



Geoffrey Zakarian Photo by Dylan Rives/Getty Images for Food Network SoBe Wine & Food Festival

