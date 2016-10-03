September 2016 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
|
Phuc Yea is back.
Photo by Laine Doss
September is traditionally a slow month for restaurants in Miami. Despite a Zika scare, however, Miami restaurants held their own — possibly due to Miami Spice, Wynwood's Love for Locals campaign as promotional boosts.
Thankfully, the month's openings were robust and closings were nil. Notable openings include two long-awaited eateries on Boscayne Blvd: Paulie Gee's Brooklyn Pizza and Phuc Yea!.
Chef Bradley Kilgore opened Brava at the Arsht Center, and Matthew Sherman of Jugofresh opened his Paradigm Kitchen in Miami Beach's Sunset Harbour.
Openings
- 320 Gastrolounge at Village of Merrick Park
- Barley at Downtown Dadeland
- Brava by Brad Kilgore at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
- Clove Mediterranean (195 SE 3rd Ave., Miami)
- Elle Taco at Dadeland Mall
- Paradigm Kitchen (1834 Bay Rd., Miami Beach)
- Legacy Caribbean Craft Brewery (13416 NW 38 Ct., Opa-Locka)
- Paulie Gee's Brooklyn Pizza (8001 Biscayne Blvd., Miami)
- Phuc Yea! (7100 Biscayne Blvd.. Miami)
- Raw Republic Juicery (14871 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami)
- Tanuki (1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach)
Closings
(no major closings)
|
PokeBao's poke
Courtesy of PokéBao
Coming Attractions
- Agave Taco Bar - Opening in Doral
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River
- The Avenue - British pub fare and American beer to open in Arts & Entertainment District
- Azucar - Opening near FIU
- Bake House - Opening in Miami Beach
- Bar Meli - Relocating to the former Michy's space
- Baru Latin Bar - Opening in Doral
- Bazaar Mar - José
Andrésopening at SLS Brickell
- Bikini Barista - Coming to Midtown
- Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill - Opening in Miami
-
BousaBrewing Co. - Brewery opening in Little River District
- The Brick - Farm to table coming to Dadeland area
- The Broken Shaker - Opening in Los Angeles
- Cake Thai Kitchen - Opening in Wynwood
- Casa Florida - Opening at Roam Miami
- Dirt - Opening second location at Mary Brickell Village
- Doa - Zuma & Coya's partners opening Doa
- Employees Only - Famed New York City bar opening in Miami Beach
- Estefan Kitchen - Gloria and Emilio are at it again
- Federal Donuts - Michael Solomonov coming to Wynwood
- Freddo Helado - Opening in Doral
-
Fi'lia- Michael Schwartz opening at SLS Brickell
- Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood
- Graziano's - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare project
- Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown
- Hank & Harry's - Buzzy Sklar to open New York-style deli in South Beach
- Harry's Pizzeria - Chef Michael Schwartz expanding several locations
- IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare project
- In the Kitchen With Norman van Aken - Opening at Wynwood Arcade
- Itabe - Kevin Aoki and Roman Jones collaborate on a restaurant.
- Junior's - Iconic cheesecake and restaurant opening
- Kiki on the RIver - Opening with gondolas
- La Muse Cafe - Jamie DeRosa opening a Brickell café
- Latin Grill - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU
Le Chick Rotisserie - Zuma investors opening in Wynwood.
- Le Macaron - Opening at Dadeland Mall and other locations
- Local Boy Poke - Opening in Wynwood
- Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by The Local
- McAliser's Deli - Chain deli opening in Miami
- Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura
- Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken - Coming to Westchester
- Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion
- My Ceviche - Coming to Midtown and MIA
- NightLife Brewing Company - Brewery planned for Marlins Park
- Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Palmeiras Beach Club - Opening in Coconut Grove
- Panther Coffee - Opening in MiMo, and Little Haiti
- Paraiso Bay Restaurant & Beach Club - Michael Schwartz opening a restaurant at this Edgewater complex
- Pasion del Cielo - Opening in Brickell and Doral
- Persona Pizzeria - California chain coming to Miami
- Pincho Factory - Opening several locations in Doral, West Kendall
- PlugIn - Karaoke palace opening at Gulfstream
- PokeBao - Poke and bao buns coming to Coral Gables.
- Pubbelly Sushi - Opening at Brickell City Centre
- Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti
- Red O - Rick Bayless bringing his Mexican/California concpt to Miami
- Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine
- Ricky's - An old fashioned diner opening in South Beach
- Rubio's Coastal Grill - California chain to open in former Lime locations.
- Salty Donut - Doughnut shop coming to Wynwood
- Soul Tavern - Meat-free gastropub coming to Sunset Harbour
Starbucks & Einsten Bros. BAgels - Udonis Haslem to open both at Jackson Memorial campus
- Tap 42 - Opening in Midtown Miami
- The Smile - NYC establishment to open in Miami
- Tino's - Wood Fired pizz coming to Brickell
- Spanglish Ales - Another brewery to open in Wynwood
- Spring Chicken - Several other locations opening
- Stiltsville Fish Bar - Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth opening seafood restaurant in Sunset Harbour
- Sullivan St. Bakery - Opening in Little Haiti
- Tacology Taqueria - Opening in Brickell
- Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables
- Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening this winter
- Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place
- Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Union Beer - Beer to go and bar opening in Little Havana
- Upland - Stephen Starr and Justin Smilllie bring the NYC restaurant to Miami Beach.
- Velvet Creme - Iconic doughnuts returning to Miami
- Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour
- Zak the Baker - Planning an expansion of his café and bakery
|
Geoffrey Zakarian
Photo by Dylan Rives/Getty Images for Food Network SoBe Wine & Food Festival
Projects in the Works
- Chef Alex Stupak is shopping for a location in Miami for a taco restaurant.
- Joël Robuchon is opening eateries in the Design District.
- Arjun
Wanjey, a partner at Zuma and Coya, will open a French restaurant in Brickell this year.
- Jose Garces is rumored to be opening a Miami restaurant.
- Alfredo Patino plans to open a French concept on 79th Street.
-
Embarek Alibaywill open a café adjacent to his La Parisienne Bakery (1909 NE 154th St., North Miami Beach).
- Geoffrey Zakarian is opening a restaurant at the Diplomat in Hallandale Beach.
- A 38,000-square-foot Italian food market will open at Brickell City Centre.
- MasterChef Brazil judge Henrique Fogaca is looking for Miami space.
