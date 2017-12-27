Panther Coffee Opens at the Betsy Hotel in South Beach

Miami Beach is in for a New Year's treat. Panther Coffee has opened a fifth location, inside the Betsy Hotel on Ocean Drive in South Beach.
Through a partnership between the Miami-based business and the Betsy, Panther Coffee is now available in the space formerly occupied by the restaurant and lounge the Conservatory, a short-lived Latin-inspired concept that opened this past March.
Situated inside the Betsy's Art Deco Wing, previously the former lobby of the historic Carlton Hotel, Panther Coffee is open seven days a week from morning till night. Facing Collins Avenue, the space is more like a coffee lounge than Panther's locations in Wynwood, Coconut Grove, and Sunset Harbour.
With a wooden and granite coffee bar at the center, the space is designed with gold, silver, and copper hues, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Similar to the former Conservatory, there are various tables and cozy chairs. Customers are welcome to visit the shop for a quick breakfast or an afternoon coffee, or even as a pseudo workspace. There is complimentary Wi-Fi, too.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Behind the bar, Panther serves up its signature hot, iced, and nitro brew blends ($3 and up). The Betsy's executive chef Danny Ganem is behind a selection of coffeeshop eats including sandwiches, pastries, croissants, and sweet monkey bread ($4 to $8).
Also available is a line-up of Jojo Teas, four beers on tap courtesy of Wynwood Brewing Company, Dogfish Head, and Cigar City Brewing, and select wines ($3 to $18).
Panther Coffee joins other food and drink concepts at the Betsy, including chef Laurent Tourondel's steakhouse, LT Steak & Seafood, and pizza restaurant and gelateria, the Alley.
Panther Coffee at The Betsy. 1433 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily; 305-531-6100; panthercoffee.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!