Panther Coffee Opens at the Betsy Hotel in South Beach

Get your dose of Panther Coffee on Ocean Drive.

Miami Beach is in for a New Year's treat. Panther Coffee has opened a fifth location, inside the Betsy Hotel on Ocean Drive in South Beach.

Through a partnership between the Miami-based business and the Betsy, Panther Coffee is now available in the space formerly occupied by the restaurant and lounge the Conservatory, a short-lived Latin-inspired concept that opened this past March.

The Betsy's Panther Coffee offers customers a lounge-stye atmosphere. Courtesy of Panther Coffee