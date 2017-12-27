 


Get your dose of Panther Coffee on Ocean Drive.
Get your dose of Panther Coffee on Ocean Drive.
Courtesy of Panther Coffee

Panther Coffee Opens at the Betsy Hotel in South Beach

Clarissa Buch | December 27, 2017 | 9:00am
AA

Miami Beach is in for a New Year's treat. Panther Coffee has opened a fifth location, inside the Betsy Hotel on Ocean Drive in South Beach.

Through a partnership between the Miami-based business and the Betsy, Panther Coffee is now available in the space formerly occupied by the restaurant and lounge the Conservatory, a short-lived Latin-inspired concept that opened this past March.

The Betsy's Panther Coffee offers customers a lounge-stye atmosphere.
The Betsy's Panther Coffee offers customers a lounge-stye atmosphere.
Courtesy of Panther Coffee

Situated inside the Betsy's Art Deco Wing, previously the former lobby of the historic Carlton Hotel, Panther Coffee is open seven days a week from morning till night. Facing Collins Avenue, the space is more like a coffee lounge than Panther's locations in Wynwood, Coconut Grove, and Sunset Harbour.

With a wooden and granite coffee bar at the center, the space is designed with gold, silver, and copper hues, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Similar to the former Conservatory, there are various tables and cozy chairs. Customers are welcome to visit the shop for a quick breakfast or an afternoon coffee, or even as a pseudo workspace. There is complimentary Wi-Fi, too.

Find a daily selection of fresh breads and pastries.
Find a daily selection of fresh breads and pastries.
Courtesy of Panther Coffee

Behind the bar, Panther serves up its signature hot, iced, and nitro brew blends ($3 and up). The Betsy's executive chef Danny Ganem is behind a selection of coffeeshop eats including sandwiches, pastries, croissants, and sweet monkey bread ($4 to $8).

Also available is a line-up of Jojo Teas, four beers on tap courtesy of Wynwood Brewing Company, Dogfish Head, and Cigar City Brewing, and select wines ($3 to $18).

Panther Coffee joins other food and drink concepts at the Betsy, including chef Laurent Tourondel's steakhouse, LT Steak & Seafood, and pizza restaurant and gelateria, the Alley.

Panther Coffee at The Betsy. 1433 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily; 305-531-6100; panthercoffee.com.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

