Panther Coffee Set to Open MiMo District Location December 7

Panther Coffee will finally open in the MiMo District.

The shop will serve its first cup of coffee at 7 a.m. December 7, coinciding with the first official day of Art Basel Miami Beach. This will be a soft opening for the shop; a grand-opening date will be announced soon.

The debut of the latest outpost, according to partner and cofounder Leticia Pollock, marks the seventh anniversary of Panther. "Joel and I moved here on December 31, 2009," she says, "and we started Panther Coffee in Wynwood during Art Basel 2010."