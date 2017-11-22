Panther Coffee Set to Open MiMo District Location December 7

Panther Coffee will finally open in the MiMo District.
The shop will serve its first cup of coffee at 7 a.m. December 7, coinciding with the first official day of Art Basel Miami Beach. This will be a soft opening for the shop; a grand-opening date will be announced soon.
The debut of the latest outpost, according to partner and cofounder Leticia Pollock, marks the seventh anniversary of Panther. "Joel and I moved here on December 31, 2009," she says, "and we started Panther Coffee in Wynwood during Art Basel 2010."
The shop, located on Biscayne Boulevard at NE 64th Street, is directly across the street from a giant Starbucks, but Pollock is certain Panther's single-origin coffees will win the caffeinated hearts of locals. "We're really excited about being in a neighborhood that's really exploding."
Pollock announced in June 2014 that Panther would open on Miami's Upper Eastside, and after a long build-out process, the coffee shop will have a midcentury-modern feel, in keeping with the area's architectural aesthetic.
In addition to offering coffee drinks, cookies from Cindy Lou's and Pamela Wasabi, and pastries from True Loaf Bakery, Panther will also server a selection of scones and toasts from its own Panther Kitchen. "We're venturing into baking our own savory items," Pollock says. The shop will also host monthly coffee tastings.
Panther Coffee. 6407 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; panthercoffee.com. Daily 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
