 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Panther Coffee's new MiMo District location.
Panther Coffee's new MiMo District location.
Courtesy of Panther Coffee

Panther Coffee Set to Open MiMo District Location December 7

Laine Doss | November 22, 2017 | 9:28am
AA

Panther Coffee will finally open in the MiMo District.

The shop will serve its first cup of coffee at 7 a.m. December 7, coinciding with the first official day of Art Basel Miami Beach. This will be a soft opening for the shop; a grand-opening date will be announced soon.

Related Stories

The debut of the latest outpost, according to partner and cofounder Leticia Pollock, marks the seventh anniversary of Panther. "Joel and I moved here on December 31, 2009," she says, "and we started Panther Coffee in Wynwood during Art Basel 2010."

The shop, located on Biscayne Boulevard at NE 64th Street, is directly across the street from a giant Starbucks, but Pollock is certain Panther's single-origin coffees will win the caffeinated hearts of locals. "We're really excited about being in a neighborhood that's really exploding."

Pollock announced in June 2014 that Panther would open on Miami's Upper Eastside, and after a long build-out process, the coffee shop will have a midcentury-modern feel, in keeping with the area's architectural aesthetic.

In addition to offering coffee drinks, cookies from Cindy Lou's and Pamela Wasabi, and pastries from True Loaf Bakery, Panther will also server a selection of scones and toasts from its own Panther Kitchen. "We're venturing into baking our own savory items," Pollock says. The shop will also host monthly coffee tastings.

Panther Coffee. 6407 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; panthercoffee.com. Daily 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it's like to wait tables.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >