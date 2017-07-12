New York’s Artichoke Pizza Replaces Carnival-Inspired Food at Ricky's on South Beach

EXPAND Courtesy of Artichoke Pizza

Ricky's, an all-in-one bar, restaurant, and arcade on 16th Street, is about to transform into South Beach's newest pizza joint.

On Thursday, July 20, New York’s Artichoke Basille's Pizza will take over the kitchen at Ricky's, swapping carnival-inspired eats for pies and slices doused in tomato sauce and cheese.

The venue, created by Menin Hospitality — a group known for other Miami Beach spots like Bodega, Pizza Bar, Radio Bar, Bakehouse, and Halves & Wholes — opened about nine months ago, luring customers with a sprawling bar, a large stage, massive couches, and an array of old-school arcade games like Terminator, Dance Dance Revolution, and air hockey.

Related Stories Best Bar Food

The menu was as eclectic as the space itself, featuring a line-up of smoked corn dogs, chicken nachos, and loaded fries, waffles stuffed with mac 'n' cheese, and deep-fried Milky Way and Snickers bars.

But soon, the whimsical eats at Ricky's will be replaced with authentic New York-style pizza.

"When working in the nightlife industry you have to stay on top of trends and create new ones to meet guests' demands," Menin Hospitality's Jared Galbut says. "Welcoming Artichoke Pizza and rebooting our cocktail program is a natural step for Ricky’s."

Artichoke Basille's, famous for attracting hour-long lines in the middle of the night, has been a staple in the New York area since its opening in 2008. Owned by cousins Francis Garcia and Sal Basille, the pizzeria's Miami location marks the second outpost outside of New York. Besides their successful chain, the cousins are known for Pizza Masters, a series on the Cooking Channel.

When Artichoke Basille's opens inside Ricky's, customers can expect a selection of the brand's signature pies, like the Sicilian pizza, a twice-baked pie topped with olive oil, plum tomato, and fresh basil; and the classic Artichoke slice, with artichoke hearts, spinach, cream sauce, mozzarella, and pecorino romano cheese. In New York, slices are priced around $5 and pies average about $20 to $25.

Beginning July 20, Artichoke Basille's menu will take effect at Ricky's. Hours will remain the same. For more information, visit rickyssouthbeach.com.