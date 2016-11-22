Ricky's Opens in SoBe: Waffle Mac 'n' Cheese, Arcade Games, Cocktails, and More

Ricky's loaded fries come with jalapeno whiz, bacon, fried cherry peppers, scallions, chili crema, plus add-ons of your choice. Courtesy of Menin Hospitality

Right next door to Bodega Taqueria y Tequilla sits Ricky's (1222 16th Street), the latest concept from Menin Hospitality. The high-ceilinged venue is part old school entertainment complex, part bar and eatery. Arcade games like The Terminator, Dance Dance Revolution, and Air Hockey greet you as you enter the dimly lit industrial space. Towards the back, across from the sprawling bar there's a big stage where the band Jean Pjam is playing Reggae as part of Reggae Fridays. Massive couches face the stage for prime viewing, but there's plenty of room for dancing as well.

If you want something to eat, order at the bar or head over to the booth that says "Quality Foods", and take your fair fare to one of the picnic style tables. Culinary director at Menin Hospitality, Bernie Matz, is responsible for the carnival-inspired menu which features smoked corn dogs ($8), chicken nachos ($9), and loaded fries ($9).

Menin Hospitality has been on a roll this past year with the opening of Ricky's and Halves and Wholes, a 24-hour modern sandwich shop (1600 Alton Road). The group also owns Bodega, Pizza Bar, and Radio Bar.

Menin's French bakery, Bakehouse, is slated to launch tomorrow in SoFi. What's more, the restaurant group will open Al's Diner in the old Firestone service station on Alton Road. The 24-hour eatery will include a takeout window on the 16th Street side of the iconic building, which opened in 1939.

Ricky's feels like a grown-up arcade. Courtesy of Menin Hospitality

Similar to Bodega, Ricky's is the type of place you can go for the food and stay for the great bar scene. It's relaxed enough for a Tuesday night, while on weekends the party vibe goes up a notch. New Times was invited for a visit just a week after Ricky's opening on November 11th. Here's a little taste of what we had.

Vodka-based "pedal to the ketel" Valeria Nekhim

The folks who created the drink menu at Radio Bar and Bodega have taken their talents to Ricky's. If you like vodka-based cocktails, try the Pedal to the Ketal made with Ketal One, Gancia Americano, Vanilla-cherry shrub, lime and orange zest ($13). It's served in a chilled coupe and is delightfully tart with just a hint of sweetness. There are also table-tap beer bongs, 150 whiskey varieties to choose from, and a create-your-own punch option for groups.

Six slider option are available at Ricky's and they make their own sauces. Courtesy of Menin Hospitality

Choose from six slider options ($3-$4.50 each), including a tasty black bean variety for vegetarians. It's hard to go wrong with the classic all-American, but the lamb burger with feta, onions, tomato and a feta-tahini dressing is also a great bet. And after trying Ricky's fluffy buns, we're extra excited for the opening of Bakehouse..

Waffle mac 'n' cheese with smoked BBQ pulled pork. Courtesy of Menin Hospitality

A waffle stuffed with mac 'n' cheese is an inspired hybrid. Here you have the option of ordering the waffles as a side dish ($7), or getting it with smoked BBQ pulled pork, homemade BBQ sauce, roasted corn, fried cherry peppers and chili crema ($11).

Ricky's deep-fried Snickers dessert is dangerous. Photo by Valeria Nekhim Lease Prime 112 has deep-fried Oreos and red velvet, but Ricky's has deep-fried Milky Way and Snickers ($8). We tried the latter, and it's good, like really good. In addition to state fair style food and sweets, Ricky's has weekly programming such as Monday night football followed by live band karaoke; comedy night Tuesdays, and rock 'n' roll Thursdays. Think of this new spot as a modern amusement park where children aren't allowed and where drinking is not only permitted but encouraged.