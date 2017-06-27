Bunnie Cakes Studio Lets You Decorate Your Own Cupcakes

EXPAND Kids use buttercream to decorate their cupcakes. Bunnie Studios

In February 2013, Mariana Cortez opened Miami’s first vegan bakery, Bunnie Cakes. Now she continues her love of dairy-free sweets with the debut of Bunnie Cakes Studio, where customers can design their own desserts.

The studio, located behind the bakery in Wynwood, is a whimsical place where guests decorate cakes and cupcakes to their hearts' content. They can design their own creations or receive instruction on how to make classic Bunnie designs such as the unicorn cake in VIP decorating sessions. "We provide everything you need to make your own masterpiece, including the icing, rolling pin, and all sorts of decorations," Cortez says.

Sticking to her vegan baking philosophy, Cortez assures that everything in the studio is kosher and vegan. Gluten-free options are also available.

EXPAND Customers decorate cupcakes. Bunnie Studios

The classes are mainly geared toward children but are also open to anyone who's a kid at heart. "I have four kids, and this is a great way to keep them occupied and allow them to get creative,” Cortez says.

The one-hour sessions vary in price. Decorating six large vegan cupcakes costs $25; add $3 for the gluten-free option. Decorating a five-inch triple-layer cake runs $34 if vegan and $38 if also gluten-free. There's an additional $10 studio fee for either option and a maximum of two guests per package.

In July, the studio will also begin to hold birthday parties, where hosts can choose from ten themes. "Kids will be able to come in with up to 20 friends, and we will teach them how to decorate their cakes as well as provide the food and decorations for the party," Cortez says. Bunnie Cakes Studio will also offer a full catering menu for the in-house events.

EXPAND Cupcake design in progress. Bunnie Studios

Cortez says she hopes to expand the studio by offering workshops to teach baking basics as well as crafts, such as how to make her sought-after piñatas. Participants will even be able to earn badges on their aprons as they continue taking classes.

Bunnie Cakes Studio

180 NE 24th St., Miami; 305-364-5082. Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

