Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Stiltsville Fish Bar Opening, 5K Craft Beer Run, and Sweet Melody and Mojo Donuts Collab

This weekend, Top Chef alums Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis open Stiltsville Fish Bar, Sweet Liberty ice cream will pop-up at Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken, the Tank Brewing will host a 5K craft beer run, and Sweet Liberty and Chat Chow will host a National Bourbon Month brunch.

Stiltsville Fish Bar Opens in Sunset Harbour. Top Chef alums Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis open Stiltsville Fish Bar, an upscale seafood shack in Miami Beach's Sunset Harbour, on Friday, September 29. The two-story space, which previously housed Joe Allen and PB Steak, was first announced in July 2016. When the restaurant opens, it will give the neighborhood a laid-back locale with Key West-style food and drinks. Menu highlights include green eggs and ham, where green deviled eggs are layered with crisp country ham and pickles; shrimp 'n' grits, made with Creole sausage, melted tomato, sweet peas, and shrimp butter; and a whole fish served fried with tamarind barbecue sauce, fresh herbs, and chilies, or steamed with key lime, jalapeño, tupelo honey, and basil. Opens Friday, September 29, at 1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; stiltsvillefishbar.com. The restaurant will serve dinner daily, starting at 5 p.m..

Score free coffee on National Coffee Day. Courtesy of Dunkin' Donuts

National Coffee Day Special at Dunkin Donuts. Purchase a medium, large, or extra large cup of Dunkin Donuts' signature hot coffee and receive an additional medium-sized hot coffee for free. All day Friday, September 29, at participating Dunkin Donuts locations. dunkindonuts.com.

Sweet Melody at Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken. Sweet Melody, a craft ice cream concept by Miami native Mike Romeu, will pop-up at Mojo Donuts this weekend in a new doughnut and ice cream collab. In addition to Mojo's line-up of sweet dough, Romeu will be on site scooping some of his best-selling creams, along with an all-new glazed doughnut flavor, on top of purchased doughnuts. 11:30 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays until sold-out, at 8870 SW 40th St #13, Miami; 305-223-6656; mojodonuts.com.

Photo by Nicole Danna

South Florida Craft Beer Run at The Tank Brewing Co. Even though runners love to celebrate the end of a marathon with a bevy of carbs and suds, no brewery in Miami has thought to host a 5K until now. The Tank Brewing is teaming up with the founder of the Miami Marathon for the Craft Beer 5K Run to benefit Amigos for Kids, a nonprofit working to prevent child abuse, and Live Like Bella, which supports childhood cancer research. While the sweat dries, joggers can enjoy beer from nine local breweries, food, and live music. At the very least, it beats all of your other excuses to binge-drink. 6 p.m. Saturday, September 30 at 5100 NW 72nd Ave., Bay A-1, Miami; 786-801-1554; southfloridacraftbeerrun.com. Registration costs $30 to $40.

Seth Browarnik / WorldRedEye.com

National Bourbon Month Brunch at Sweet Liberty. Sweet Liberty teams up with Chat Chow for a four-course brunch in celebration of National Bourbon Month. The tasting menu features bourbon-infused dishes paired with cocktails by Sweet Liberty's owner John Lermayer. Highlights include fried tomato with roasted eggplant; eggs Benedict with pork, honey, almond, and hollandaise; and caramel brownie a la mode. To support those affected by Hurricane Irma, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Feeding South Florida. 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, September 30, at 237-B 20th St., Miami Beach; $85 per person. Purchase tickets online.

Courtesy of Nautilus, a SIXTY Hotel, in South Beach

Weekend Asado at Nautilus South Beach. On Saturdays and Sundays, the hotel hosts a Caribbean-inspired weekend asado, complete with grilled shrimp, chicken skewers, and steaks, paired with frozen cocktails. The $39 buffet includes live music and access to the hotel's beach and pool. Customers also receive a $10 Uber credit for a ride home or a discounted valet rate of $12. 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, at 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-503-5700; sixtyhotels.com.

