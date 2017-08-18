 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Janine Booth and Jeff McInnnis are weeks away from opening Stiltsville Fish Bar.
Janine Booth and Jeff McInnnis are weeks away from opening Stiltsville Fish Bar.
Photo by Brandon Schulman

Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis Preview Menu at Stiltsville Fish Bar in Sunset Harbour

Clarissa Buch | August 18, 2017 | 11:00am
AA

In September, Top Chef alums Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis will open Stiltsville Fish Bar, an upscale seafood shack in Miami Beach's Sunset Harbour.

The restaurant's rooftop deck will open in early 2018 in a plan approved by the Miami Beach Planning Board. They haven't announced an exact opening date yet for the eatery at 1787 Purdy Ave., but an early look at Stiltsville's menu reveals a blend of comfort food made with high-quality and locally sourced produce, seafood, and meat.

The two-story space, which previously housed Joe Allen and PB Steak, was first announced in July 2016. When the restaurant opens, it will give the neighborhood a laid-back locale with Key West-style food and drinks.

Small plates include green eggs and ham, where green deviled eggs are layered with crisp country ham and pickles; a pimento cheese croquette and goober salad, made with boiled peanuts, heirloom tomatoes, baby spinach, and sorghum maple vinegar; and grilled peaches and ricotta.

Heartier entreés include shrimp 'n' grits, made with Creole sausage, melted tomato, sweet peas, and shrimp butter; a bone-marrow-crusted New York strip with buttermilk whipped potatoes and tomato jam; and a whole fish served fried with tamarind barbecue sauce, fresh herbs, and chilies, or steamed with key lime, jalapeño, tupelo honey, and basil.

The beverage program, which focuses on boozy blends flavored with fresh fruits and other house-made ingredients, include the Bikini Club, made with Bacardi, Velvet falernum, passionfruit, lime, and Peychaud's bitters, and the "Hurricane Betsy," made with Bacardi, Cruzan Black Strap, pear, vanilla, lime, and ginger beer.

Along with Booth and McInnis, Grove Bay Hospitality Group's Francesco Balli and Ignacio Garcia-Menocal are partners in the restaurant, which was inspired by McInnis' childhood in the Florida Panhandle and the seafood shacks that line that part of the Sunshine State.

Booth and McInnis had been working on a Florida seafood concept for a while before teaming with Grove Bay Hospitality, Booth told New Times in July 2016.

"We have great partners, and we love the Sunset Harbour neighborhood and the space," she said. "Everyone told us about Joe Allen's. I never got to experience it, but whenever I'm at the restaurant, I can feel the history."

The partners, both in life and business, are also behind the Sarsaparilla Club at the Shelborne South Beach and Root & Bone in New York City, where the couple is facing a lawsuit.

Stiltsville Fish Bar. 1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; stiltsvillefishbar.com. The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner daily. Weekend brunch and a daily fish market with grab-and-go options will launch at a later date.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >