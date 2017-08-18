Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis Preview Menu at Stiltsville Fish Bar in Sunset Harbour

In September, Top Chef alums Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis will open Stiltsville Fish Bar, an upscale seafood shack in Miami Beach's Sunset Harbour.

The restaurant's rooftop deck will open in early 2018 in a plan approved by the Miami Beach Planning Board. They haven't announced an exact opening date yet for the eatery at 1787 Purdy Ave., but an early look at Stiltsville's menu reveals a blend of comfort food made with high-quality and locally sourced produce, seafood, and meat.

The two-story space, which previously housed Joe Allen and PB Steak, was first announced in July 2016. When the restaurant opens, it will give the neighborhood a laid-back locale with Key West-style food and drinks.