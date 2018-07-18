Joe & the Juice Opens at MiamiCentral

The first food-and-beverage concept is now open inside downtown's MiamiCentral. Visit the first floor of the Brightline station and walk into Joe & the Juice, a popular Denmark-based juice and coffee concept with more than 200 locations around the world. This is the chain's fifth location in Miami-Dade.
Joe & the Juice, along with the surrounding station, is part of an 11-acre development spanning six blocks in downtown Miami, which will include office and residential towers, a major grocer, and a food hall called Central Fare.
Expected to open sometime this fall, Central Fare will include outposts of the Miami Beach-based French café Rosetta Bakery and the Japanese-Spanish fusion spot Kuenko. Other concepts in the lineup are the boutique coffee shop Parliament Espresso and the Los Angeles pizza joint 800° Woodfired Kitchen. More than a dozen other vendors have yet to been announced.
Joe & the Juice's 2,400-square-foot store specializes in sweet and tangy juices, along with smoothies, coffee, and light bites. The bright space includes an ample seating area with individual and communal tables, encouraging customers to plug in their laptops and spend time before their travels.
The menu is similar to those of other juice brands in Miami. Find more than 30 juice and smoothie blends, as well as espressos, lattes, and iced coffees. Pair a drink with a tuna, avocado, and pesto sandwich or a chicken and tomato club. Pricing is low compared to other chains: A 12-ounce cup costs less than $7, and all sandwiches run less than $10 each.
Founded in Copenhagen in 2002, the brand encourages an upbeat lifestyle while serving relatively healthy food and drinks in a modern and hip atmosphere with funky music. Service includes flashy performances in which juicers balance cups on their heads or toss utensils into the air for dramatic effect. Sometimes the juicers might even jump on top of the bar for an encore.
Joe & the Juice at MiamiCentral. 650 NW First Ave., Suite 100, Miami; joejuice.com. Monday through Sunday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
