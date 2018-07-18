Joe & the Juice Opens at MiamiCentral

The first food-and-beverage concept is now open inside downtown's MiamiCentral. Visit the first floor of the Brightline station and walk into Joe & the Juice, a popular Denmark-based juice and coffee concept with more than 200 locations around the world. This is the chain's fifth location in Miami-Dade.

Joe & the Juice, along with the surrounding station, is part of an 11-acre development spanning six blocks in downtown Miami, which will include office and residential towers, a major grocer, and a food hall called Central Fare.

Expected to open sometime this fall, Central Fare will include outposts of the Miami Beach-based French café Rosetta Bakery and the Japanese-Spanish fusion spot Kuenko. Other concepts in the lineup are the boutique coffee shop Parliament Espresso and the Los Angeles pizza joint 800° Woodfired Kitchen. More than a dozen other vendors have yet to been announced.