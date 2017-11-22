As Sarsaparilla Club Closes, Root & Bone Pops Up at the Shelborne

Top Chef alums Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth, who opened Stiltsville Fish Bar in Sunset Harbour this past September, will open a Root & Bone pop-up in the Shelborne South Beach.
The Southern-style restaurant, which will be located in the front of the hotel, will debut the first week of December. The opening coincides with the closing of the Sarsaparilla Club, an American dim-sum restaurant the couple debuted at the Shelborne in 2016.
"We think this concept fits the hotel really well," McInnis says. "It's a fun brand and a mix between an upscale and casual concept."
Root & Bone, created by McInnis and Booth, opened in New York City in 2014. In an interview with New Times, McInnis gave credit to Booth for the eatery's name. "Janine came up with it a while back. Her dad said something to her growing up about being grounded/rooted, while wings/bones help you fly/soar. The name fit perfectly, as we wanted to showcase our down-to-earth cooking from the sea and farm. It also had that garden-to-table ring to it, too, that we were looking for."
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The menu, similar to the one at the flagship up North, includes an array of down-home goodies, with items that call to the chefs' respective roots. McInnis is represented by the "bucket of bird." A half or whole bird is sweet-tea-brined and then dusted with pickled lemon. An Australian rack of lamb pays homage to Booth's Aussie background. There will also be buttery biscuits and deviled eggs. Prices at the pop-up aren't set, but in New York, a half bird costs $19 and a whole bird runs $36.
When the first Root & Bone opened in Manhattan's Alphabet City neighborhood, Eater named its fried chicken the "best in Manhattan."
The Miami Beach location will be McInnis and Booth's third Root & Bone. In early 2017, they opened a pop-up at a Wyndham in Puerto Rico. After suffering damage from Hurricane Maria, the eatery is set to reopen in a limited capacity by the end of December, and plans for a permanent location are in the works.
Root & Bone. Shelborne South Beach, 1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Daily 5 to 11 p.m.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!