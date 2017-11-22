As Sarsaparilla Club Closes, Root & Bone Pops Up at the Shelborne

Top Chef alums Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth, who opened Stiltsville Fish Bar in Sunset Harbour this past September, will open a Root & Bone pop-up in the Shelborne South Beach.

The Southern-style restaurant, which will be located in the front of the hotel, will debut the first week of December. The opening coincides with the closing of the Sarsaparilla Club, an American dim-sum restaurant the couple debuted at the Shelborne in 2016.

"We think this concept fits the hotel really well," McInnis says. "It's a fun brand and a mix between an upscale and casual concept."