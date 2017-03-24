Five Miami Cocktails to Try for National Cocktail Day

EXPAND Enlighten yourself with the Sai-Sai at Tanuki. Courtesy of Tanuki

Today is National Cocktail Day. Sure, it's another made-up holiday, but any day that requires you to hoist a few drinks is worth celebrating. Plus, it's Friday, which makes imbibing a no-brainer. So raise a glass to some of Miami's best spots commemorating this day with special drinks and discounts.

1. Tanuki

This modern pan-Asian restaurant offers the Sai-Sai, a drink as spiritual as they come. The cocktail ($15) is served in a handmade triangular ceramic vessel displaying the different faces of Buddha. A built-in tray filled with dry ice gives Buddha's faces a mystical aura. The libation — featuring rum infused with house-made rice and orange peel shrub; almond syrup; homemade spiced apple soda; falernum; and bitters — is a Zen-like take on a traditional tiki cocktail. 1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach.

EXPAND It's difficult to resist the captivating Eden. Courtesy of Living Room at W South Beach

2. Living Room at W South Beach

This swanky bar in the lobby of the W South Beach Hotel & Residences offers artisanal cocktails using edible flowers, house-made essential oils, and locally sourced ingredients. For National Cocktail Day, Living Room is offering half off the Eden (normally $16). It contains elderflower liqueur, Lillet, London dry gin, crème de violette, and basil. Other tempting choices are Through the Looking Glass (cognac, maca liqueur, passionfruit, fresh lime, and simple syrup) and the Tavarishch, which contains rye whiskey, amaro, maple syrup, fresh lemon, fresh yuzu, and bacon. Both cost $16.

Spice it up with the Spicy Nina. Courtesy of Nina's House

3. Nina's House at the Confidante Miami Beach

Hang at this ultra-chic spot in the Confidante and enjoy a two-for-one special on its signature drink, the Spicy Nina (normally $16), which mixes fresh pineapple, Honey Crisp apple, cilantro, jalapeño, and rum. The offer is good during the bar's cocktail hour, 7 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday.

The classy white cosmo at DB Bistro Moderne. Photo by M. Hom

4. DB Bistro Moderne

Go classy with this restaurant's white cosmo ($16), which includes vodka, elderflower liqueur, lime juice, white cranberry juice, and an iced edible flower that makes this libation so pretty you'll almost not want to consume it.

EXPAND Spicy shiso sour is a play on Peru's favorite drink. Courtesy of Kyu

5. Kyu

This Wynwood hot spot has it all: a great vibe, excellent Asian-American food, and a thriving bar scene. Celebrate National Cocktail Day with a spicy shiso sour ($16), inspired by the Peruvian pisco sour but with a clever Japanese twist: fresh muddled cucumber, St-Germain, yuzu, and tequila shaken to a froth with egg whites.

