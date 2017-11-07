Doggystyle Offers Gourmet Hot Dogs at the Frost Science Museum

At the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science, Doggystyle churns out gourmet, made-from-scratch sausages topped with everything from papitas and caramelized onions to black bean mango salsa and guacamole.

Created by Manuel Rivera, who graduated from Le Cordon Bleu and previously worked at the JW Marriott Marquis, the SLS Brickell, and the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, Doggystyle is anything but a run-of-the-mill hot-dog stand.

"I wanted to do something simple but still add my own twist," he says. "I'm trying to change the stigma around a regular hot dog and show that it can be transformed into something really delicious."

At Rivera's hot-dog cart, find the chorizo, garnished in herb mayo, caramelized onions, and papitas; the jerk, where a lean, spicy chicken sausage is finished off with black bean mango salsa and pickled red cabbage; and the carrot dog, in which a garlic-herb-marinated carrot is smothered in guacamole, cabbage, ketchup, mayo, and black bean mango salsa.

Rivera also makes the 'Merica dog — a bacon-wrapped burger shaped like a hot dog — and a selection of breakfast-inspired varieties, including a sausage and pancake dog, a doughnut sandwich, and an omelet dog ($4 to $8).

Courtesy of Doggystyle

"It's a challenge to make a gourmet hot dog," he says. "I'm trying to incorporate Miami flavors and show that a hot dog can be different from what we already know."

Aside from hot dogs, Rivera serves a "Doggy bag," where Doritos Cool Ranch or nacho-flavored tortilla chips are smothered in angus beef chili, sour cream, pico sauce, pickled cabbage, and shredded cheese. And for those with a sweet tooth, he offers large popsicles in flavors such as fruit punch, guava, pineapple, and mango, as well as a "flancocho," a mixture of flan and rum cake with coconut cream.

In addition to parking Doggystyle at Frost Science, Rivera often participates in Biscayne Green, the Miami Flea, and other events in the A+E District. He has also popped up at Wynwood Brewing, J. Wakefield, Omni Park, and Sidebar.

Sometime before Art Basel, Rivera will run a pop-up location in Wynwood through a partnership with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills and Empowered Youth, an organization that supports at-risk kids. The organization plans to launch a culinary training center and café, and Rivera will provide employment to some of the young people who complete the program. Details on the location and operating hours are not yet available.

Doggystyle. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday outside the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786 731-3341; doggystylemiami.com.

