 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Avocado toast
Avocado toast
Chef Chloe

Chloe Coscarelli's New Spot in St. Roch Is a Rainbow-Hued, Plant-Based Dream

Hannah Sentenac | March 14, 2018 | 10:00am
AA

Chef Chloe Coscarelli is known as much for her fresh, colorful creations as she is for her megawatt smile. And the menu of options at her new eatery inside the Design District's St. Roch Market is everything the world has come to expect from the vegan culinarian.

The tirelessly cheerful Coscarelli created a short but sweet menu to satisfy guests. The newly opened food hall is home to 12 eateries, and hers stands out for its rainbow of colors and smiling staff.

Related Stories

Butternut squash nachos
Butternut squash nachos
Photo by Hannah Sentenac

The menu includes a tangy, truffle-topped avocado toast with pink onions, black sesame, and chili flakes ($7) and rainbow rolls with sesame tofu, kelp noodles, avocado, mango, and chili-cashew dipping sauce ($8). Rich butternut nachos are a standout, made with butternut-cashew queso, "honee"-sriracha seitan, guacamole, pico de gallo, mango salsa, and coconut lime drizzle ($12). The superfresh Peace, Love, and Guacamole salad is a mix of organic power greens, "honee"-sriracha seitan, hearts of palm, corn, pico de gallo, green goddess dressing, and coconut-lime dressing ($12). And the Miami mango salad ($12) is made with organic power greens, quinoa, spicy maple tofu, mango salsa, chili-cashew dressing, and pink onions ($12).

Peace, love, and guacamole bowl
Peace, love, and guacamole bowl
Photo by Hannah Sentenac

Sweets are another of Coscarelli's signatures. She offers several varieties of cookies, including sea salt chocolate chunk ($3), rocky road ($3), and gluten-free peanut butter ($3.50). Other desserts include "rawlmond" joy ($5), vanilla sprinkle cake ($5.50), mini cupcakes ($2), and her Food Network Cupcake Wars-winning chocolate strawberry cupcakes ($3.75). Cool off with some frozen matcha, made with cashew and coconut milks and served in a fresh coconut bowl ($6.50).

This all-vegan spot is Coscarelli's first endeavor in Miami, though she has become a regular fixture at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, having just hosted a dinner at Planta with chef David Lee. She recently told New Times she's a big fan of the Magic City. "Miami's people are so wonderful, and there's a great vegan scene," she said. "The people I've met are really passionate about the vegan lifestyle. It's a place I've always loved."

Chloe and the Vegan Cafe. St. Roch Market, 140 NE 49th St., #241, Miami; miami.strochmarket.com. Sunday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

 
Hannah Sentenac covers veg food, drink, pop culture, travel, and animal advocacy issues. She is also editor-in-chief of LatestVeganNews.com.

Popular Stories

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >