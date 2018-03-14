Chloe Coscarelli's New Spot in St. Roch Is a Rainbow-Hued, Plant-Based Dream

Chef Chloe Coscarelli is known as much for her fresh, colorful creations as she is for her megawatt smile. And the menu of options at her new eatery inside the Design District's St. Roch Market is everything the world has come to expect from the vegan culinarian.
The tirelessly cheerful Coscarelli created a short but sweet menu to satisfy guests. The newly opened food hall is home to 12 eateries, and hers stands out for its rainbow of colors and smiling staff.
The menu includes a tangy, truffle-topped avocado toast with pink onions, black sesame, and chili flakes ($7) and rainbow rolls with sesame tofu, kelp noodles, avocado, mango, and chili-cashew dipping sauce ($8). Rich butternut nachos are a standout, made with butternut-cashew queso, "honee"-sriracha seitan, guacamole, pico de gallo, mango salsa, and coconut lime drizzle ($12). The superfresh Peace, Love, and Guacamole salad is a mix of organic power greens, "honee"-sriracha seitan, hearts of palm, corn, pico de gallo, green goddess dressing, and coconut-lime dressing ($12). And the Miami mango salad ($12) is made with organic power greens, quinoa, spicy maple tofu, mango salsa, chili-cashew dressing, and pink onions ($12).
Sweets are another of Coscarelli's signatures. She offers several varieties of cookies, including sea salt chocolate chunk ($3), rocky road ($3), and gluten-free peanut butter ($3.50). Other desserts include "rawlmond" joy ($5), vanilla sprinkle cake ($5.50), mini cupcakes ($2), and her Food Network Cupcake Wars-winning chocolate strawberry cupcakes ($3.75). Cool off with some frozen matcha, made with cashew and coconut milks and served in a fresh coconut bowl ($6.50).
This all-vegan spot is Coscarelli's first endeavor in Miami, though she has become a regular fixture at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, having just hosted a dinner at Planta with chef David Lee. She recently told New Times she's a big fan of the Magic City. "Miami's people are so wonderful, and there's a great vegan scene," she said. "The people I've met are really passionate about the vegan lifestyle. It's a place I've always loved."
Chloe and the Vegan Cafe. St. Roch Market, 140 NE 49th St., #241, Miami; miami.strochmarket.com. Sunday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
