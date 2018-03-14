Chloe Coscarelli's New Spot in St. Roch Is a Rainbow-Hued, Plant-Based Dream

Chef Chloe Coscarelli is known as much for her fresh, colorful creations as she is for her megawatt smile. And the menu of options at her new eatery inside the Design District's St. Roch Market is everything the world has come to expect from the vegan culinarian.

The tirelessly cheerful Coscarelli created a short but sweet menu to satisfy guests. The newly opened food hall is home to 12 eateries, and hers stands out for its rainbow of colors and smiling staff.

Butternut squash nachos Photo by Hannah Sentenac