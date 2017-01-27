menu

A Trump Mexican Import Tax Could See Miami Pay More for Avocados, Tequila, and Beer

Download Shake Shack's New App and Get a Free ShackBurger


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

A Trump Mexican Import Tax Could See Miami Pay More for Avocados, Tequila, and Beer

Friday, January 27, 2017 at 10:59 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Avocado pizza
Avocado pizza
Photo by Gabriela Rodriguez
A A

Most presidential candidates make far-fetched campaign promises. Donald Trumps' main doozy was erecting a "yuge" wall between Mexico and the United States and then making our southern neighbors pay for it.

Usually, these pie-in-the-sky ideas fall by the wayside once the real day-to-day job of leading the free world becomes a reality. Trump, however, is hell-bent on building that wall; he signed an executive order to do just that this week. But instead of making Mexico pay, he's considering a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico — or not.

Yesterday White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that Trump was considering the tax levy on imports. Just a few hours later, Spicer backed down, saying the tax was just one idea on how the controversial wall could be funded.

Related Stories

According to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, Mexico was the United States' third-largest supplier of imports in 2015, with $295 billion worth of goods coming into our country from Mexico.

Along with vehicles, electrical machinery, mineral fuels, and optical and medical equipment, Mexico supplies a vast number of agricultural products to the States. It's our second-largest supplier of agricultural imports. Leading categories include fresh vegetables ($4.8 billion), other fresh fruit ($4.3 billion), wine and beer ($2.7 billion), snack foods ($1.7 billion), and processed fruits and vegetables ($1.4 billion).

Huahua Taqueria's Todd Erickson says levying a 20 percent tax on Mexican imports would affect how restaurateurs buy their ingredients — and how they price their food and drinks. A prime example is the avocado. "Mexico is our main source for avocados, and because of its popularity, they're already expensive. If there was a 20 percent tax, prices would have to rise."

A tax on Mexican avocados wouldn't mean restaurants and consumers could simply switch to domestic produce for a bargain, Erickson says. "My guess is that since California avocado growers follow the market, their prices would rise with the price of Mexican imports because they could get the increase."

That margarita you're about to enjoy could also come with a hefty price tag. "It's a disaster when you factor in taxes on mezcal, tequila, and Mexican beer. It's just not smart," the chef says.

Erickson points out that the tariff is still just speculation and that there are worse things that could happen in the world than paying more for our meals. "It's hard to get upset about avocados and limes when human rights violations are happening."

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Huahua's Taqueria
More Info
More Info

1211 Lincoln Rd.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-534-8226

www.huahuastaco.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

301 Moved Permanently

Moved Permanently

The document has moved here.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >