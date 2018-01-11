Angie Chirino, Daughter of Cuban Pop Icon Willy Chirino, Running for Congress in Miami

For one brief moment, it appeared the congressional race to replace retiring GOP Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen in her central-Miami district would be boring. The Republican candidates, led by the charismatic-as-a-rock Miami-Dade Commissioner Bruno Barreiro, couldn't scrape together 10 cents among them. Eight Democrats, meanwhile, were fighting for airtime in an extremely crowded primary race — some competent, others milquetoast, and none obvious winners.

But how silly we all were! This is a major congressional race in Miami, which means something weird would happen. Enter Angie Chirino, an accomplished songwriter and the daughter of Cuban pop sensation Willy Chirino. She quietly filed federal paperwork January 3 to run for Ros-Lehtinen's seat as a Republican. She also bought the website chirinoforcongress.com, which currently displays a blank page.

The elder Chirino yesterday teased that one of his family members is preparing to run, but he refused to say who: He announced on Facebook that a relative, male or female, would announce a run for Congress next Monday at Versailles, Little Havana's most famous restaurant: