Here's Video of Miami Congressional Candidate Describing Her Alien Abduction

For almost two decades, Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen has been a more or less sane presence in a Miami-Dade County congressional seat. Now that she's retiring, though, a drunken clown show has pitched its tent in her district. On the left, basically every Democrat with ten bucks to spare and a few hours of free time on their hands has now entered the fray.

And the Republican side is even more absurd. The two top candidates are Bruno Barreiro, the guy who masterminded the worst stadium deal in American history, and Raquel Regalado, who was caught claiming an illegal tax break before getting crushed by Carlos Gimenez in the county mayoral race.

Not to worry, GOP voters — there is a third option: Meet Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera, an entrepreneur, former Doral vice mayor, and, uh, alien abduction victim?