Miami's Haunted Former Cuban Consulate on Sale for $4.5 Million

Villa Paula will go on sale for $4.5 million next week, as will three other properties.

On a busy stretch of North Miami Avenue in Little Haiti stands Villa Paula, a neoclassical estate with white stucco walls and grounds covered in bougainvillea. It is purportedly haunted by the ghost of Paula Milord, the wife of the Cuban consul for whom the villa was built in 1925.

The mansion, located at 5811 N. Miami Ave., along with several other connected properties, hits the market this week with an unexpected price tag for the neighborhood: $4.5 million.

Jean-Louis Delbeke, an agent for Sotheby’s International Realty who will list the property, says the home's owner, 5811 Investment Group LLC, is looking to sell with an eye on the development of the Magic City Innovation District, a $1 billion project planned to encompass 17 acres that is just a few blocks away.