 Python Hunter Reacts to Florida’s Plan to Catch Snakes With Robots | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Python Queen Questions Florida’s $480K Robot Rabbit Army

The University of Florida deployed 120 robot rabbits to the Florida Everglades to combat the Burmese python issue.
September 2, 2025
Image: Depicted is a robot bunny University of Florida researchers made to detect Burmese pythons in the Florida Everglades.
University of Florida researchers developed an army of 120 robot rabbits to help detect Burmese pythons in the Florida Everglades. Photo from University of Florida
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Florida has deployed a new weapon in the Everglades' ongoing crusade against the invasive and prolifically deadly Burmese python: an army of robot rabbits.

This summer, the University of Florida spread 120 robot rabbits to the Florida Everglades near West Palm Beach to lure out the serpents for an expert to remove, spending about $4,000 per robot, according to NBC News. While officials say it's too early to determine how successful the traps will be, Florida's reigning python-slaying champion Taylor Stanberry tells New Times she's skeptical about the $480,000 price tag.

The Naples woman won the annual Florida Python Challenge after vanquishing 60 Burmese pythons during the ten-day event in July. The snake-wrangling social media influencer, who runs an exotic animal rescue in South Florida, beat more than 900 snake-slayers during the event, vanquishing 60 of the record-setting 294 pythons removed, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Stanberry claimed $10,000, FWC's top prize in the competition, and tells New Times that she thinks the $480,000 could be better spent.

"That’s crazy how much they’ve spent on it," Stanberry said in a written statement. "I would have to do more research on it, but I don’t see how it would be that effective. I think having paid contractors look for pythons is more effective, and with that kind of funding, some contractors could do the job full-time if they got paid more instead of the small wage we get now."

South Florida Water Management District financed the furry arsenal and helped university researchers deploy the robot rabbits throughout the Everglades. NBC News described the robots as simple toy rabbits that researchers Frankensteined to smell, move, and emit heat like a live rabbit. They're solar-powered and can be turned on and off remotely. 
click to enlarge Depicted is a robot rabbit Florida officials are using to lure out Burmese pythons in the ongoing fight against the invasive species in the Florida Everglades.
The South Florida Water Management District teamed up with the University of Florida researchers to deploy 120 robot rabbits to lure Burmese pythons from the Florida Everglades.
Photo from South Florida Water Management District


The rabbits sit inside small transparent boxes that send an alert when a python approaches, prompting experts to move in for removal. You can almost hear python conspiracy theorists screaming, "The rabbits aren't real! They abducted my cousin!"

Burmese pythons are widely considered one of South Florida's most destructive invasive species. They prey on native species like birds, rodents, and reptiles, according to FWC.

As they spread through Everglades National Park, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a science-based bureau of the federal government, reports that native mammal populations have sharply declined. Between 1997 and 2012, raccoon populations in the Everglades decreased by 99 percent, opossums by 99 percent, and bobcats by 88 percent, according to a USGS study.
Image: B. Scott McLendon
B. Scott McLendon joined New Times staff in 2025. A national award-winning journalist, he previously covered education, crime, courts, and local government for daily newspapers in Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas. He holds a bachelor's in journalism from Troy University.
A message from News Editor Natasha Yee: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of essential stories and to investigate issues that matter.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: WSVN Reporter Arrested, Accused of Stealing Neighbor's $16K Rolex

Crime

WSVN Reporter Arrested, Accused of Stealing Neighbor's $16K Rolex

By Alex DeLuca
Image: Florida's DOGE Czar Ironically Wasted $30K of Taxpayer Money

Government

Florida's DOGE Czar Ironically Wasted $30K of Taxpayer Money

By Naomi Feinstein
Image: 4 Miami-Dade High Schools Ranked Among the Best in U.S.

Analysis

4 Miami-Dade High Schools Ranked Among the Best in U.S.

By B. Scott McLendon
Image: Video: Miami Family Finds Gigantic Python in Backyard

Animals

Video: Miami Family Finds Gigantic Python in Backyard

By B. Scott McLendon
Image: Florida's DOGE Czar Ironically Wasted $30K of Taxpayer Money

Government

Florida's DOGE Czar Ironically Wasted $30K of Taxpayer Money

By Naomi Feinstein
Image: The Most Pivotal Season in Miami Dolphins History Has Arrived

Miami Dolphins

The Most Pivotal Season in Miami Dolphins History Has Arrived

By Ryan Yousefi
Image: WSVN Reporter Arrested, Accused of Stealing Neighbor's $16K Rolex

Crime

WSVN Reporter Arrested, Accused of Stealing Neighbor's $16K Rolex

By Alex DeLuca
Image: Video: Palm Beach's Cutest Residents Get New Digs

Animals

Video: Palm Beach's Cutest Residents Get New Digs

By B. Scott McLendon
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation