Marlins Are on the Verge of Setting an All-Time Record for Worst Attendance

Unsurprisingly, no one is attending Marlins games this year. Well, that's not true. A few people are going to Marlins games this year. But by the standards of a normal Major League Baseball team, the league-worst 10,000 fans the Fish are drawing per game is bad — on the verge of historically bad. You know your attendance is a special kind of bad when the Tampa Bay Rays are outdrawing you by nearly 50 percent.

In fairness to the Marlins, we must note the team this year has done away with its long-standing practice of lying about attendance numbers. Even though the Fish had a relatively surprising 17-27 start, attendance numbers have plummeted since a fire sale that traded Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna, Dee Gordon, and Christian Yelich for next to nothing. Seeing images of an empty Marlins Park has been the norm since the stadium opened, but predictably, this season has been catastrophically bad.

Under Jeffrey Loria's ownership, the team would count every man, woman, dog, and child within a 50-mile radius as a paid customer. If the team gave away 10,000 tickets and seven people showed up, the team counted all 10,000 as "sold tickets." Now the Marlins actually report asses in seats. What you see is what you count.