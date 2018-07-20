High-End Russian-Prostitute Ringleaders Busted Inside Miami's Trump Towers

According to Facebook, Russian national Ksenia Khodukina grew up in Chelyabinsk before eventually moving to New York City and then to Trump Towers III in Sunny Isles Beach. Here, she runs a salon service called "Beauty by Ksenia" in Hallandale Beach.

Or maybe not. According to Manhattan prosecutors, Khodukina and her husband, Yevgen Rizanov , both age 29, were, in fact, remotely running a high-end prostitution service called the "Russian Dolls" from their Trump Towers III apartment, the New York Post first reported Wednesday.



Khodukina and Rizanov were arrested in Sunny Isles Beach July 11, according to Miami-Dade County court records. The pair has since been shipped back to Manhattan: Reporters were on-scene Wednesday as the two were arraigned in New York County court. Both Russian nationals have pleaded not guilty to third-degree counts of promoting prostitution.

Khodukina's Miami arrest report, which New Times obtained today, states the Florida Department of Law Enforcement executed a fugitive arrest warrant at her Trump Towers III apartment, number 1802, at 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 11. The arrest document says the Manhattan District Attorney's Office contacted FDLE April 17 for help locating the two alleged ringleaders. Documents show Khodukina voluntarily agreed July 12 to be shipped back to New York City to stand trial.