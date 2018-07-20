High-End Russian-Prostitute Ringleaders Busted Inside Miami's Trump Towers

According to Facebook, Russian national Ksenia Khodukina grew up in Chelyabinsk before eventually moving to New York City and then to Trump Towers III in Sunny Isles Beach. Here, she runs a salon service called "Beauty by Ksenia" in Hallandale Beach.
Or maybe not. According to Manhattan prosecutors, Khodukina and her husband, Yevgen
Khodukina and
Manhattan prosecutors allege the pair spent three years, from 2015 to 2018, flying women from Russia to New York City. The couple and a third defendant, Arkady Bashkatov, then housed the female sex workers in Brooklyn while booking them hotel rooms and hiring drivers.
New Times called multiple phone numbers listed for Khodukina's South Florida beauty service — the calls either failed or went directly to voicemail.
It's perhaps not surprising that two sketchy Russian nationals would flee New York for Sunny Isles Beach. Even without the connection to the president, Sunny Isles is home to so many Russian immigrants that the neighborhood has even earned the nickname "Little Moscow." Likewise, Russian nationals also seem to have a habit of buying or renting spaces at Trump properties in Miami, New York, and other cities around the world.
Trump Towers III is owned by Miami's Dezer family, who are personal friends of Donald Trump's. They have a licensing agreement with the Trump Organization, which is run by the president's family. There is no tie between the president and the prostitution ring.
Assistant Manhattan District Attorney James Lynch told the Post earlier this week that the pair organized a “sophisticated long-term operation promoting prostitution" and that the defendants "split the money with the women, but dictated the percentage they could keep."
Manhattan prosecutors said they began looking into the alleged prostitution ring after arresting two sex workers who told authorities they were part of the Russian Doll group.
