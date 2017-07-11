Russian Billionaire Central to Trump-Russia Meeting Owns $14 Million in Miami Real Estate

EXPAND Donald Trump Jr. Gage Skidmore via Flickr Creative Commons

Earlier today, Donald Trump Jr. released astonishing email correspondence with Rob Goldstone, a Russia-tied PR magnate who brokered a secret meeting with the elder Trump's presidential campaign to hand over documents that were "part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump."

The messages contain the most explosive information so far: Goldstone emailed Trump Jr. to tell him that the Russian crown prosecutor had met with an Azerbaijani-Russian billionaire and close friend of the Trump family, Aras Agalarov, and that Agalarov's pop-star son, Emir, wanted to pass information to the Trumps. According to the email chain, the "crown prosecutor of Russia met with... Aras this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate [Democratic presidential candidate] Hillary [Clinton] and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father."

Miami readers likely know what's coming: Of course, of course, of course Aras Agalarov owns multiple multimillion-dollar condos on Fisher Island, the ritziest area of the Magic City and one of the most expensive zip codes in America.

The Agalarovs, a family of real-estate developers, also knew of "compromising" information about Trump, according to the famed Christopher Steele "dossier" published by BuzzFeed.

As first reported by the Real Deal South Florida last year, the elder Agalarov plunked down $10.7 million for a condo on Fisher Island in April 2016. According to county property records, Agalarov purchased a 4,738-square-foot unit at Palazzo del Sol on Fisher Island Drive.

Curbed Miami last year posted some renderings of the building: It's fancy enough to make a person consider committing some "light" treason.

County property records also show Agalarov owns a 2,861-square-foot unit steps away, in the equally exclusive Oceanside. His company Saffron Management bought the property for $3.6 million in 2012 and transferred it to Agalarov personally for $100 the next year.

Fisher Island has long been a hot spot for shady Russian investors: A New Times investigation in 2011 showed that Russian oligarchs were battling over property valued between $2 billion and $8 billion.

The Agalarovs have been rumored to be at the center of Trump's meddling with Russian officials. Aras Agalarov was the Russian businessman who brought Trump's 2013 Miss Universe Pageant to Moscow after brokering a $20 million deal. According to the New York Times, the Agalarovs, their publicist Goldstone, and the Trumps developed some sort of relationship during the pageant that later led to the famed July 2016 meeting. (Trump later starred in a music video for Emin Agalarov that centered on the 2013 Miss Universe Pageant.)

But it seems the Agalarovs have long frequented Trump's South Florida stomping grounds. In fact, the family rented out Versace's former mansion on Ocean Drive in 2014 to throw a bash that celebrated the birthday of Agalarov's daughter-in-law Irina Agalarova and New Year's Eve. Here's Aras (right) with Emir (left):

And, of course, Goldstone was there too:

Even better: The Agalarovs apparently love 1999 one-hit wonder Lou Bega enough that they paid him to perform at the party:

Look at how much fun the Agalarovs had:

In the immortal words of Bega: One, two, three, four, five/Everybody in the car, it's time to get deposed by the FBI.

