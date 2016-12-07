Preservationists Call B.S. on County Plan to Restore Coconut Grove Playhouse

The Coconut Grove Playhouse was once among the country's leading theaters, premiering new works by Tennessee Williams and Samuel Becket and hosting acclaimed actors including Carol Channing, Liza Minnelli, Bea Arthur and George C. Scott. In its heyday, Miami's first live theater debuted Urban Cowboy and Fame: The Musical, and was the setting for David Letterman's last remote broadcast.

More than a decade after the historically designated theater closed its doors due to mounting debts, county officials have finally announced a long-awaited plan to restore it. The proposed plan was revealed Friday, trumpeted as a way to "bring great theater back to the Coconut Grove Playhouse."

But many local preservationists are incensed at the proposal, which will be discussed during a public meeting Thursday. That's because it would save only the front portion of the facility created by renowned architects Kiehnel and Elliott. The theater itself would be demolished and replaced on a much smaller scale. County officials argue that the facility's exterior is its most historically significant piece, but some experts say that's nonsense.

"The facade isn't the building," said Max Pearl, who runs a Facebook group called Save the Coconut Grove Playhouse with more than 10,500 likes. "The facade is the skin. Miami is all about facades. We're the joke of the nation — Miami is all the plastic people with the facelifts and nose jobs, and there's no soul. It's the metaphor for Miami."

The leadership of the Coconut Grove Playhouse Foundation, a local group that pushed for a return to the theater's original set-up, is also furious about the plan. In a Twitter post Saturday, the group's executive director, Olga Granda-Scott, wrote that the foundation was not consulted and is not happy with the proposal, adding that demolition of the theater is "not acceptable."

The county's controversial plan came after an architect spent months reviewing the storied building. Jorge Hernandez wrote in his report that the theater's interior was beyond saving after multiple renovations.

The theater first opened in 1927 as a movie theater, and then was converted to a live-action theater in 1955. Kiehnel and Elliott's detail work, including columns along the aisles, were concealed in that conversion. Stores built into the exterior of the facility were shuttered and the auditorium condensed. Years later, Parker's touches were lost in further updates, Hernandez wrote.

He concluded that the auditorium and lobby are "backgrounds" for the exterior building and that anyway, reconstructing them "would not accommodate the needs of a 21st century theater." (Pearl disputes that. He notes that other theaters of the same age have been renovated and are in use today, including Miami's Olympia downtown and Kings Theatre in Brooklyn.)

Based on those recommendations, the county's plan calls for restoring the Mediterranean-style front portion of the building to the way it appeared in 1927, complete with storefronts, office space and, potentially, apartments (which were also included in the original iteration of the facility). A courtyard would stand between it and a 300-seat, standalone theater. A 500-car parking garage is also included.

A second version of the blueprint includes a second, 700-seat theater sought by the foundation. The county says the area can only sustain 300 seats, though, and the foundation would have to raise money for the second theater.

Voters decided in 2004 to set aside $15 million to restore the playhouse, and another $5 million was later committed as well. In 2013, the county made an agreement with the state, which owns the theater, to save and reopen it through Florida International University. FIU signed a 99-year lease on the property for a small price, and the 300-seat theater will be run by GableStage, a respected company currently operating out of the Biltmore Hotel.

Michael Spring, Miami-Dade County cultural affairs director, said he thinks it's important for the public to give the team a chance to make its case. He said he believes the new playhouse can usher in a new era for theater in Miami, in which it cultivates local talent instead of importing it.

"We're absolutely committed to returning to what we believe is the ancestral home of theater in our community," he said. "It's where theater started here."

Grove residents have long worried the theater would be knocked down and replaced with a commercial development. That was Pearl's fear. Now 49, he grew up attending shows at the Coconut Grove Playhouse and studied theater at the University of Miami before becoming an English teacher.

Pearl accuses the county of trying to free up additional space for commercial development by shrinking the size of the theater. He said the soul of the playhouse is in the theater, not the exterior building he calls the "facade."

"History didn't happen in the facade," Pearl said. "The history happened in the theater. That's where the memories happened. That's the historical significance of it."

A town hall meeting about the Coconut Grove Playhouse will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Ransom Everglades Auditorium, 3575 Main Highway, in Coconut Grove. RSVP here.

