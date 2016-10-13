New Zika Transmission Zone Found in Little Haiti, Little River
|
Damn you, Aedes aegypti.
Wikimedia Commons/U.S. Department of Agriculture
Active Zika virus transmissions have returned to mainland Miami. Gov. Rick Scott's office announced a new "active transmission zone" this afternoon in the heart of Little Haiti and Little River. The one-square-mile area stretches from NW 63rd Street to NW 79th Street and from North Miami Avevenu to NW Tenth Avenue.
The Florida Department of Health says five people — two women and three men — have contracted the virus through mosquito bites in the area. Three people lived in the zone. Four new cases had been announced already; after the DOH finalized its investigation into the fifth case today, the department was able to identify the new transmission zone.
"Today’s announcement of a new area in Miami of ongoing local transmission of the Zika virus underscores the urgent need for federal funding to combat the Zika virus," Scott said in the release. "It has been two weeks since federal funding to fight Zika was approved by Congress and signed by President Obama. However, Florida has not yet received a dime. We don’t need bureaucratic timelines – we need funding now."
|
Florida Department of Health
Scott's office has not yet announced whether planes will douse the area with
Naled's aerial spraying sparked major protests in Miami Beach. Dr. Phil Stoddard, the mayor of South Miami and a biologist at Florida International University, released a study claiming the Miami-Dade County's aerial naled sprayings weren't working to kill the Zika virus in Miami Beach specifically. But the county refutes his findings, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says naled is a vital tool to combat the disease.
More than 1,000 Floridians have been infected by Zika, according to the state's latest figures. As of yesterday, 153 people caught the disease from Florida mosquitoes.
Though Wynwood's status as an active transmission zone has been lifted, the state and CDC have not yet removed their travel warnings for Miami Beach.
Zika-carrying mosquitoes breed in extremely small amounts of standing water, so the state urges residents to drain or cover any sources of standing water around their homes.
"Today I am requesting the CDC to work directly with the
Get the This Week's Top Stories Newsletter
Every week we collect the latest news, music and arts stories — along with film and food reviews and the best things to do this week — so that you'll never miss Miami New Times' biggest stories.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Florida Panthers v New Jersey Devils
TicketsThu., Oct. 13, 7:30pm
-
Florida Panthers v Detroit Red Wings
TicketsSat., Oct. 15, 7:00pm
-
LUXURY SEATING: Miami Dolphins v Pittsburgh Steelers
TicketsSun., Oct. 16, 1:00pm
-
UberTAILGATE: Hard Rock Stadium Dolphins vs. Steelers
TicketsSun., Oct. 16, 1:00pm
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!