Miami's Little Haiti Protesting "Asshole" Trump Today After "Shithole" Comment

It's about time someone apologized for bringing Donald Trump to Miami's Little Haiti in 2016 and letting him blather on about how he planned to be a "champion" for the Haitian people. Asking Trump to apologize and reconsider his recent actions is a fool's errand. As David Roth excellently pointed out in an essay for the Baffler last year, that's like politely asking a dog to quit humping things in public. Trump has the intellect of a houseplant and is incapable of empathy, but the idiots who brought him here to pander to Miami's Haitians on the campaign trail should be banished from the city.

That, of course, is because Trump has lately gone on something of a tirade against the Haitian people. He rescinded temporary immigration protections for 60,000 Haitian earthquake refugees, reportedly said all Haitian people "have AIDS," and yesterday was confirmed to have called Haiti, as well as El Salvador and every African nation, "shithole countries" while asking why more Norwegians can't immigrate to the States instead. This is, of course, the type of thing your racist idiot uncle with acute sciatica says while he nurses his back in a La-Z-Boy during Thanksgiving dinner.

In response, a protest against "asshole" Trump is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the Toussaint L'Overture Monument at 6200 N. Miami Ave. in Miami's Little Haiti. (The neighborhood, by the way, is the cultural hub for the largest community of Haitian immigrants in America.) The Labor Community Alliance of South Florida is organizing the demonstration, but it's already been cosponsored by what is perhaps the most prominent Haitian immigrant-rights group in town, Fanm Ayisyen Nan Miyami.