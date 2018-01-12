Miami's Little Haiti Protesting "Asshole" Trump Today After "Shithole" Comment

It's about time someone apologized for bringing Donald Trump to Miami's Little Haiti in 2016 and letting him blather on about how he planned to be a "champion" for the Haitian people. Asking Trump to apologize and reconsider his recent actions is a fool's errand. As David Roth excellently pointed out in an essay for the Baffler last year, that's like politely asking a dog to quit humping things in public. Trump has the intellect of a houseplant and is incapable of empathy, but the idiots who brought him here to pander to Miami's Haitians on the campaign trail should be banished from the city.
That, of course, is because Trump has lately gone on something of a tirade against the Haitian people. He rescinded temporary immigration protections for 60,000 Haitian earthquake refugees, reportedly said all Haitian people "have AIDS," and yesterday was confirmed to have called Haiti, as well as El Salvador and every African nation, "shithole countries" while asking why more Norwegians can't immigrate to the States instead. This is, of course, the type of thing your racist idiot uncle with acute sciatica says while he nurses his back in a La-Z-Boy during Thanksgiving dinner.
In response, a protest against "asshole" Trump is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the Toussaint L'Overture Monument at 6200 N. Miami Ave. in Miami's Little Haiti. (The neighborhood, by the way, is the cultural hub for the largest community of Haitian immigrants in America.) The Labor Community Alliance of South Florida is organizing the demonstration, but it's already been cosponsored by what is perhaps the most prominent Haitian immigrant-rights group in town, Fanm Ayisyen Nan Miyami.
"Join Labor Community Alliance and other concerned Miamians to protest Trump's racist comment referring to countries like Haiti as 's***hole countries,'" the protesters announced. "In response to bipartisan negotiations on the immigration bill, Trump expressed his discontent that the US currently protects immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and Africa. Now let's express our discontent with this RACIST ADMINISTRATION."
As the Miami Herald also pointed out yesterday evening, the city's Haitian leaders are less than happy that their ancestral homeland was called a pile of waste. Take, for instance, Jean Monestime, the Miami-Dade County's first Haitian-American commissioner, who wrote last evening that "all decent people" should realize what an awful thing Trump said.
Even some of the city's Republicans, including Reps. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and Carlos Curbelo and Sen. Marco Rubio, condemned Trump's statements. But they all regularly vote to further Trump's agenda, so we're not sure how much those statements actually matter. Likewise, Haitian-American state Sen. Daphne Campbell, who is otherwise corrupt and terrible, demanded Gov. Rick Scott condemn Trump's remarks.
State Sen. Daphne Campbell calls on @FLGovScott to criticize @realDonaldTrump remarks that were reported today. "Governor Scott owes every immigrant, and every refugee in this state an obligation to condemn President Trump’s loathsome remarks."— Gary Fineout (@fineout) January 11, 2018
Haitian-American immigrant activist Francesca Menes also had harsh words for the people who brought Trump to Little Haiti during his presidential campaign:
"This orange-faced man came into my community, a community I was born and raised in, pretending to care about Haitians," she wrote online. "Self-serving Haitians, who now bury their faces in the sand, welcomed this sorry, poor excuse for a human being. Now a year [or] so later, he reaffirms what he has always believed. To those Haitian Republicans, how does it feel to support a man, who would probably like to see us back in chains. Where are you now?"
In a separate post, she put out a call to organize against Trump after his barrage of hateful comments hurled at immigrants: "So, where's the broader immigrant rights movement on the statement made by the 45th?" she asked, adding "#BlackImmigrantsRock."
