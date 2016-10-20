Trump Is Wrong, Little Haiti Goes for Hillary 19 to 1
|
Sandra Lormon, 45, who was born in Haiti and lives in Miami's Little Haiti, says Trump's statement is "not true."
Photo by Chuck Strouse
In last night's presidential debate, Republican nominee Donald Trump said he was "at Little Haiti the other day in Florida... I want to tell you, they hate the Clintons, because what's happened in Haiti with the Clinton Foundation is a disgrace. And you know it, and they know it, and everybody knows it."
An hour spent in Little Haiti this morning showed that statement to be demonstrably false.
Interviews with 20 random neighborhood residents — at a church, a convenience store, and on the street — turned up opinions that were unwaveringly in favor of Hillary Clinton.
Joseph
"I don't think anybody likes Trump in Little Haiti."
Sandra
Bernard Anderson, a 25-year-old pastry chef, was born in the United States and lives in Little Haiti. His mom is Haitian, and his dad is Bahamian. "We don't like Donald Trump at all. He is racist. When he came to Little Haiti, he was not welcome." Anderson said he has already voted early — for Clinton.
Across the street, at the First Interdenominational Church at NW 59th Street and Second Avenue, 66-year-old Phillip Johnson, who came to the States from the island 40 years ago, said, "I think Hillary is the best. How many times can I vote? Twenty times for Clinton."
Upcoming Events
I polled 15 others who stood around him. Most were Haitian-
When I asked one of them, Sweet Cohens, age 56, why she supports Clinton, the former Miami-Dade County Public Schools food service worker responded, "I put it this way: I am for women's lib."
Get the This Week's Top Stories Newsletter
Every week we collect the latest news, music and arts stories — along with film and food reviews and the best things to do this week — so that you'll never miss Miami New Times' biggest stories.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Florida Panthers v Washington Capitals
TicketsThu., Oct. 20, 7:30pm
-
Ring of Honor Wrestling
TicketsFri., Oct. 21, 7:30pm
-
Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers
TicketsFri., Oct. 21, 7:30pm
-
Gold Coast Derby Grrls
TicketsSat., Oct. 22, 6:00pm
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!