Miami-Dade Commissioners Think Tiny Houses Might Solve Housing Crisis

With Miami rents skyrocketing, the county has repeatedly acknowledged the area's affordable housing problem.

But so far, most attempts to solve the crisis have been futile. The county's affordable housing trust, which was supposed to fund construction of new affordable housing units, has been dormant for ten years. In 2016, when Commissioner Barbara Jordan tried to make it mandatory for developers to include affordable units next to luxury condos, the industry threw a fit and made sure the ordinance failed. Even existing housing options aren't safe: The Miami Herald reported last week that Mayor Carlos Gimenez has been in talks about tearing down (and potentially renovating) a public-housing complex next to David Beckham's new soccer stadium in Overtown.

But county commissioners have come to a consensus on one possible solution: tiny houses. On Tuesday, the commission unanimously directed the mayor's office to study the possibility of changing zoning laws to allow developers to build houses under 300 square feet. The resolution, sponsored by Jordan (who, to her credit, has unsuccessfully pitched other solutions over the years), says tiny homes could help alleviate the housing shortage.