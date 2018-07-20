Miami Beach Wants to Expand Its Ban on Plastic Straws

In 2012, Miami Beach became one of the first cities in the nation to enact a partial ban on plastic straws. Since then, the so-called straw wars have heated up: Seattle, Malibu, Santa Barbara, and Oakland recently passed ordinances banning their use, and New York City is mulling a similar move. Meanwhile, businesses such as Starbucks and Royal Caribbean have announced plans to ditch the plastic tubes.

Now Miami Beach is set to expand its original ban. The 2012 ordinance only prohibits businesses from giving single-use straws to people on the beach. Under a proposal commissioners will consider next Wednesday, the ban would extend to all of the city's beaches, parks, piers, docks, marinas, and boat ramps and would include single-use plastic stirrers as well.

"I realize by 2050, there's going to be more plastic in the ocean than fish," says Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, one of the bill's three sponsors. "So we all need to do our part."