 Ryan Routh's Bizarre Requests as Trump Assassination Trial Begins | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Trump Assassination Suspect Has Some Absolutely Wild Trial Requests

Ryan Routh, who is representing himself in the trial, wanted access to female strippers and a putting green behind bars.
September 10, 2025
Image: Ryan Routh mugshot overlaid video of entrance of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach
Ryan Routh is accused of trying to assassinate President Donald Trump. Screenshot via YouTube/WPTV News-FL Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The trial for the man accused of trying to assassinate President Donald Trump on his golf course begins at the Federal District Court in Fort Pierce this week.

Prosecutors say Ryan Routh was hiding in the bushes with a rifle at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on September 15 last year. During a perimeter security sweep at the course with Trump just a hole away, prosecutors allege, a Secret Service agent saw the partially obscured face in the brush along the fence line near the sixth hole and a rifle aimed directly at him. The factual proffer states that the agent then fired at him, causing Routh to flee the area.

According to law enforcement, a witness came forward and said Routh left a box at his home months before the incident with a note that stated, "This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I am so sorry I failed you."

Routh was arrested and charged with "attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, assaulting a federal officer, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Florida.

The 59-year-old, who lived in Hawaii and North Carolina, is representing himself after he said he and public defenders were "a million miles apart." The trial comes before Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump-friendly judge who dismissed the classified documents case against the president last year.

In court filings, as CNN previously reported, Routh asked to include testimony from doctors who evaluated him after he was arrested. One doctor concluded that Routh fit the criteria for "a narcissistic personality disorder," while another found that the 59-year-old has "mixed personality features including schizotypal, narcissistic, and antisocial features." Cannon denied Routh's request, given that both doctors found Routh was competent to stand trial and did not meet the qualifications for an insanity defense.

Now that Routh is serving as his own defense counsel, his pretrial motions and requests are quite out there. Here is a roundup of his wildest requests from behind bars:

Trump Beatdown Session or Golf Round

Routh wanted to ditch the trial entirely, proposing a one-on-one fight with the president at first.

"I think a beatdown session would be more fun and entertaining for fun," he wrote in a legal filing. "Give me shackles and cuffs and let the old fat man give it in his worst."

If a good ol' fashioned beatdown doesn't work for everyone, Routh suggested a round of golf "with the racist pig."

"He wins, he can execute me," he wrote. "I win, I get his job. Sorry hillbilly Vance."

Female Strippers

In a September 2 filing, Routh made some unusual requests regarding his living arrangements in jail. He wishes to be in "far off, quiet" with access to documents, phone, visitation, email, a computer and printer, or a "fancy typewriter." But, more importantly, he wants female strippers and a putting green.

"So I can work on my putting (a golf joke)," he added.

"Will Not Spank"

Routh concocted an extensive proposed witness list. He wanted to subpoena his son, professors who teach about Palestine, Columbia University graduate student and Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, his coworker and friend of 20 years, his mechanic, mentor, "Donald John Trump," who he referred to as an "insecure ego idiot-mad fool," and a one-time sexual partner.

"Wanted me to spank/slap ass and I refused," he wrote as his basis for the one-time lover to the witness stand. "I will not spank, choke, or pull hair-NO."

Judge Cannon denied his request to subpoena the authors, activists, and professors to assert a justification defense.

"Seven of the thirteen witnesses are professors, authors, and/or activists purportedly associated with Palestine in some underdeveloped way and have no demonstrated bearing whatsoever on any aspect of this case," she wrote.

She noted about his former sexual partner: "This witness is somehow necessary, [Routh] claims, because her sexual experience with [Routh] evidences his purported peacefulness, gentleness, and nonviolence."

Any Thoughts on Gaza?

When jury selection began this week, the 59-year-old wanted to ask prospective jurors about their thoughts on Gaza and Trump wanting to take over Greenland. Curiously, he also proposed asking jurors what they would do if they encountered a turtle in the roadway while driving.

Cannon dismissed those questions for their lack of relevance to the case.
Image: Naomi Feinstein
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news. Naomi started her career with New Times as a summer intern in 2019, then returned as a fellow in August 2022 before joining the staff full-time in February 2023. She graduated from University of Miami where she contributed to the student-run newspaper, the Miami Hurricane. She holds a master’s degree and graduated with honors from the Columbia School of Journalism. In 2021, Naomi was recognized as the College Journalist of the Year from the Society of Professional Journalists of Florida, and she placed second for Best General News Story in the 2021 Pinnacle Awards.
[email protected]
LinkedIn
A message from Naomi Feinstein: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of essential stories and to investigate issues that matter.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Who Are the Highest-Paid Miami-Dade County Employees?

Government

Who Are the Highest-Paid Miami-Dade County Employees?

By Alex DeLuca
Image: State Tries to Paint Over Florida Pride Crosswalk, Nature Intervenes

Government

State Tries to Paint Over Florida Pride Crosswalk, Nature Intervenes

By B. Scott McLendon
Image: Broward Activist Seeks 'Vaxxed Only' Business Policy, Trolls Florida

Government

Broward Activist Seeks 'Vaxxed Only' Business Policy, Trolls Florida

By Alex DeLuca
Image: Gayest Florida Pride Crosswalks Unbothered By DeSantis' War on Rainbows

Fort Lauderdale

Gayest Florida Pride Crosswalks Unbothered By DeSantis' War on Rainbows

By B. Scott McLendon
Image: Florida Pols Condemn Political Violence Following Charlie Kirk Shooting

Crime

Florida Pols Condemn Political Violence Following Charlie Kirk Shooting

By Naomi Feinstein
Image: Broward Activist Seeks 'Vaxxed Only' Business Policy, Trolls Florida

Government

Broward Activist Seeks 'Vaxxed Only' Business Policy, Trolls Florida

By Alex DeLuca
Image: State Tries to Paint Over Florida Pride Crosswalk, Nature Intervenes

Government

State Tries to Paint Over Florida Pride Crosswalk, Nature Intervenes

By B. Scott McLendon
Image: Florida Rep. Files $1M Defamation Suit Against Primary Challenger

Election

Florida Rep. Files $1M Defamation Suit Against Primary Challenger

By Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation