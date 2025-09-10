Trump Assassination Suspect Has Some Absolutely Wild Trial Requests

Prosecutors say Ryan Routh was hiding in the bushes with a rifle at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on September 15 last year. During a perimeter security sweep at the course with Trump just a hole away, prosecutors allege, a Secret Service agent saw the partially obscured face in the brush along the fence line near the sixth hole and a rifle aimed directly at him. The factual proffer states that the agent then fired at him, causing Routh to flee the area.
According to law enforcement, a witness came forward and said Routh left a box at his home months before the incident with a note that stated, "This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I am so sorry I failed you."
Routh was arrested and charged with "attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, assaulting a federal officer, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Florida.
The 59-year-old, who lived in Hawaii and North Carolina, is representing himself after he said he and public defenders were "a million miles apart." The trial comes before Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump-friendly judge who dismissed the classified documents case against the president last year.
In court filings, as CNN previously reported, Routh asked to include testimony from doctors who evaluated him after he was arrested. One doctor concluded that Routh fit the criteria for "a narcissistic personality disorder," while another found that the 59-year-old has "mixed personality features including schizotypal, narcissistic, and antisocial features." Cannon denied Routh's request, given that both doctors found Routh was competent to stand trial and did not meet the qualifications for an insanity defense.
Now that Routh is serving as his own defense counsel, his pretrial motions and requests are quite out there. Here is a roundup of his wildest requests from behind bars:
Trump Beatdown Session or Golf RoundRouth wanted to ditch the trial entirely, proposing a one-on-one fight with the president at first.
"I think a beatdown session would be more fun and entertaining for fun," he wrote in a legal filing. "Give me shackles and cuffs and let the old fat man give it in his worst."
If a good ol' fashioned beatdown doesn't work for everyone, Routh suggested a round of golf "with the racist pig."
"He wins, he can execute me," he wrote. "I win, I get his job. Sorry hillbilly Vance."
Female StrippersIn a September 2 filing, Routh made some unusual requests regarding his living arrangements in jail. He wishes to be in "far off, quiet" with access to documents, phone, visitation, email, a computer and printer, or a "fancy typewriter." But, more importantly, he wants female strippers and a putting green.
"So I can work on my putting (a golf joke)," he added.
"Will Not Spank"Routh concocted an extensive proposed witness list. He wanted to subpoena his son, professors who teach about Palestine, Columbia University graduate student and Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, his coworker and friend of 20 years, his mechanic, mentor, "Donald John Trump," who he referred to as an "insecure ego idiot-mad fool," and a one-time sexual partner.
"Wanted me to spank/slap ass and I refused," he wrote as his basis for the one-time lover to the witness stand. "I will not spank, choke, or pull hair-NO."
Judge Cannon denied his request to subpoena the authors, activists, and professors to assert a justification defense.
"Seven of the thirteen witnesses are professors, authors, and/or activists purportedly associated with Palestine in some underdeveloped way and have no demonstrated bearing whatsoever on any aspect of this case," she wrote.
She noted about his former sexual partner: "This witness is somehow necessary, [Routh] claims, because her sexual experience with [Routh] evidences his purported peacefulness, gentleness, and nonviolence."
Any Thoughts on Gaza?When jury selection began this week, the 59-year-old wanted to ask prospective jurors about their thoughts on Gaza and Trump wanting to take over Greenland. Curiously, he also proposed asking jurors what they would do if they encountered a turtle in the roadway while driving.
Cannon dismissed those questions for their lack of relevance to the case.