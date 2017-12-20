GOP Tax Bill Could Make 873,000 Floridians Drop or Lose Health Insurance

Let's get one thing out of the way: It's objectively bad if people don't have health coverage. "Choosing" not to enroll in a health-care plan means someone looked at the cost of plans, thought about how healthy they are now or might be in the future, and agreed it's better to gamble that they won't fall ill with a catastrophic ailment in order to pay next month's rent. The only people who "choose" not to have health insurance are people who cannot comfortably afford rent, groceries, and medical care all at once.

With that in mind: The GOP tax bill passed today! And it repeals the "individual mandate" written into the Affordable Care Act, AKA the Obamacare provision that mandated that all people buy health insurance. Though Obamacare was far from a perfect program, the mandate repeal that's sneakily included in the draconian, monstrous "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" today is expected to destabilize all sorts of insurance markets and ultimately force millions of people off of their health plans.

According to a study the center-left Center for American Progress (CAP) released earlier this month, that means roughly 873,000 Floridians will either be forced off their insurance plans or elect not to buy coverage. The study received a bit of media traction when it was released earlier this month, but it's worth repeating the figures today, just to drive home the fact that this bill is horrific.